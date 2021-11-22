ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

IKITAN to Release Darvaza y Brinicle Tape Dec. 3

By JJ Koczan
theobelisk.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProbably a good idea on the part of all-caps Italian instrumentalist trio IKITAN not to call their new release ‘2021.’ While enjoyable, I kind of felt like their late-last-year debut extended single, “Twenty-Twenty” (review here), suffered some amount of guilt by association with the miserable year in which it arrived. At...

theobelisk.net

Comments / 0

djmag.com

Premiere: Paula Tape ‘Multiverso’

Paula Tape will release a new EP, ‘Astroturismo’, via Rhythm Section International this week. You can hear the track, ‘Multiverso’, below. The Milan-based, Santiago-born DJ and producer follows her appearance on the London label’s fifth anniversary ‘SHOUTS’ compilation in 2020 with four brand new cuts that bounce somewhere in the ether between the balearic coast and outer space.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Desert Clouds to Release on Mandrone Records

With two full-lengths to their name — as well as an EP and some singles — London’s Desert Clouds have signed with Mandrone Records to issue their third LP next year. The album has been dubbed Planexit, which is enough to have me wondering if either it’s got political leanings, escapist leanings, or both. Brexit was/is a thing, and I can also see arguments for wanting to leave Earth altogether — xenophobic voting blocs among them — so as the band follows the streaming-below 2019 outing, Nothing Beyond the Cage, I guess I’m curious to understand where they’re coming from, perspective-wise as well as, you know, riffs.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Långfinger Update on New Album Recording

Probably okay now to admit that I wasn’t sure there was going to be another album from Swedish classic heavy rockers Långfinger, but as of a week ago, the band have finished basic tracks for the follow-up to 2016’s Crossyears (review here). Guitarist Kalle Lilja has been plenty busy as one of the operators of Welfare Sounds in Gothenburg, and drumming in Wolves in Haze, who have a new record out, so without hearing that Långfinger were actively… active… I kind of assumed they weren’t. Happy to have been mistaken.
ROCK MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Loop Announce Out March 11; Preorder Available

Loop released the Array 1 EP in 2015, and granted that was a 12″ platter, but the last time the outer-dimensional UK psych pioneers released a full-length was 1990. Sonancy, which will be out March 11, 2022, is available to preorder now, including in a limited edition LP and CD that includes bonus remixes by founding member Robert Hampson. Along with his guitar and vocals, Loop boasts The Heads members Hugo Owen Morgan on bass and Wayne Maskel on drums, and guitarist Dan Boyd, and if a studio album from Loop alone isn’t enough to raise your eyebrows in that casual-cool way you have about you, then a Loop studio album with The Heads‘ rhythm section should do the trick nicely.
ROCK MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Beneath the Sod Premiere “Begotten of Grot” Video

Dublin-based Beneath the Sod — the mostly-solo-project of Raymond Keenaghan, also of Gourd — will release its self-titled EP on Dec. 17 through Cursed Monk Records. It is a work of atmospheric extremity, comprised of six songs running 28 minutes that, from opener “Silence of Lead” to finale “Deafness of Lead,” grips the listener with a lurching, semi-industrial sonic brutality. “Drooping Spirit” stinks of hot death. “Silence of Lead” rages to a forward riff and a drum-machine march that’s like Godflesh from the dark universe, and the cave-echo vocals, samples and rumbling, post-Khanate barely-a-song-ism of the piano-for-emphasis “Begotten of Grot” (video premiering below) — the first of two tracks to feature guest vocals from Unyielding Love‘s Richard Carson, the other being “Deafness of Lead” — follows with a further plunge into some oily abyss that only gets heavier and more maddening as it consumes across its five minutes.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Liquify Release New Full-Length Lost in Time

Lost in Time is the second Liquify full-length of 2021 behind January’s Illusionary Reality, and it follows a science-fiction storyline set 300 years in the future dealing with a potentially lost love and, of course, an invader from an alternate dimension. Because if you’re going to write sci-fi, make it frickin’ count. Kudos to Washington-based Tanner Ratcliffe on giving listeners that much more to dive into.
ENTERTAINMENT
theobelisk.net

Naxatras Post “Journey to Narahmon” Visualizer; Preorders Up

Preorders go live today for Naxatras‘ new album, IV, ahead of its Feb. 25 release date. In accordance with that, there comes the first streaming single from the record, titled “Journey to Narahmon,” which throughout its space-rocking six minutes serves to highlight some — not all, but some — of the sonic shifts the formerly jam-based Greek outfit have undertaken in sound, building more traditionally structured songs out of those jam rather than offering up the jams themselves. It’s three months from yesterday until the record comes out, so I’m not going to go on and on about it — I’ll review in good time — but Naxatras are right to give their audience a chance to get on board with where they’re at as soon as possible, let alone reach new ears as they inevitably will throughout 2022.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Fostermother Announce The Ocean Due Feb. 18

Houston three-piece/former-solo-project Fostermother appeared earlier this year at Ripplefest Texas, so maybe it shouldn’t be a huge shocker to find that The Ocean — their upcoming second album — will be released through Ripple Music. If you’re paying that close attention, kudos. For the rest of us, the news of the record’s Feb. 18 arrival — which came in like five days ago, lest you think I’m on top of my shit — is welcome just the same, particularly as it brings with it a first sample of the record in question with the video for “Hedonist,” showcasing the band’s blend of heavy rock and doom elements, a classic fuzzy tone being used to deliver somewhat darker fare.
ROCK MUSIC
