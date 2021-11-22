The Obelisk Questionnaire: Jim Healey of Blood Lightning, We’re All Gonna Die, Etc.

Let’s be honest, we know what they’re trying to sell. Nine times out of 10, they’re trying to sell you on some bullshit. Credit to DoctoR DooM for saying as much in a more eloquent boogie-doom fashion. The first single from the French four-piece in some five years arrives as portend for a full-length reportedly to come next year, answering the proto-style urgency of their 2014 debut, This Seed We Have Sown (review here), with a sharpness of execution that can be heard in the interplay of lead guitar and organ in the second half and the rhythmic turns throughout. For a classic-sounding track — not vintage in terms of production, but warm and organic, certainly, and rooted in heavy ’70s and ’10s rock, as much Captain Beyond as Graveyard — they make a five-minute stretch feel deceptively taut, and if that’s maybe trying to make up for lost time for the half-decade it’s been since their first LP, “What They Are Trying to Sell” has enough swing for any pendulum they might encounter.

