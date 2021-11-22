ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bezos makes gifts to Obama foundation and NYU medical center

Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Barack Obama’s foundation announced Monday that it has received a $100...

www.thederrick.com

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Jeff Bezos Donates $100M to Name Obama Center Plaza for Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

The Obama Foundation announced Monday the receipt of its largest individual contribution to date: $100 million from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Though the gift is unrestricted, meaning the funds can be used for any purpose, Bezos did make one request: That as part of the donation, the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center be named the John Lewis Plaza in honor of civil rights icon John Lewis, who died in 2020.
CHARITIES
fox32chicago.com

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos gives $100 million to Barack Obama Foundation

CHICAGO - Former President Barack Obama's foundation said Monday it has received a $100 million donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that it says is the largest individual contribution it has received to date. Separately on Monday, NYU Langone Health, a medical center affiliated with New York University, said it...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

Jeff Bezos donates $100 million to the Obama Presidential Foundation, largest individual gift ever

WASHINGTON — Jeff Bezos is donating $100 million to the Obama Presidential Foundation, its biggest individual contribution to date, the foundation announced on Monday. As part of the deal, Bezos, one of the richest people in the world, asked for the plaza in the Obama Presidential Center to be named for the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., the civil rights icon who died in 2020.
CHICAGO, IL
michiganchronicle.com

Obama Foundation Receives $100M Donation From Jeff Bezos

The Obama Foundation just received a massive donation from Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos. According to The New York Post, the nonprofit accepted a $100 million donation from the billionaire who confirmed the news to the outlet on Monday (November 22). The Blue Origin founder did make one condition as part...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s $100m gift to Obama Foundation will fund leadership training in Africa, Asia and Europe

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos announced his latest philanthropic gestures on Monday: a pair of donations to the Obama Foundation and New York University’s medical centre.Mr Bezos’s gift to the Obama Foundation was first reported on Monday morning by The New York Times – $100m in total.A spokesperson for the former president’s foundation told The Independent in an emailed statement that the funds will be used to scale existing leadership programmes launched by the charity to benefit young people across several continents.“The generous gift from Jeff Bezos will help the Foundation scale our existing domestic and global...
CHARITIES
