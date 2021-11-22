ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Art LaFleur's Wife Shelley Shares a Beautiful Tribute to the Late Actor

Distractify
Distractify
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Through a successful career spanning the last six decades, Art LaFleur took part in some pretty big character roles. Whether it be as Babe Ruth in The Sandlot or as Arnold "Chick" Gandil in Field of Dreams, Art's work helped define some famous titles. Sadly, the actor passed away on Nov....

www.distractify.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
E! News

Flower Actor Joey Morgan Dead at 28: Zoey Deutch and More Pay Tribute

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a rising star. Actor Joey Morgan, who starred in films Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse and Flower, died on Nov. 21 at the age of 28. "My nephew Joey Morgan passed Sunday morning," Joey's uncle, who was also his rep, confirmed to E! News. "As a family we are devastated beyond belief. He was a kind, gentle, loving and caring soul who meant so much to his family and so to many other people. We ask that everyone give us the space we need to properly grieve his unexpected passing as we process this heartbreaking tragedy."
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

‘The Sandlot’ actor Art LaFleur, 78, dies of Parkinson’s

Art LaFleur, a prolific character actor who played Babe Ruth in “The Sandlot,” died earlier this month, according to reports. LaFleur, died Nov. 17 after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease, according to Deadline Hollywood. He was 78. “He was a generous and selfless man which carried over to his...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Art LaFleur: Actor Dies at Age 78

More big names are joining the list of those that have passed on, and Art LaFleur, one of those that many people likely recognize even if they don’t remember his name, has been added to that list as of November 17th. Art passed on after his bout with Parkinson’s, a condition that affected more than a few actors over the years and has been growing far more prominent as awareness has grown. Art is one of the many character actors in Hollywood that a lot of people could easily recognize and likely thought of at times when it came to remembering ‘that guy’ from ‘that movie’ since if the truth is told, quite a few people didn’t remember his name every time they saw him, as he went by so many great roles in the movies that alluding to them was far easier than remembering his real name all the time. Honestly, that’s kind of fair since Art was the kind of guy that could step into a movie and create an instant love or hate relationship with the audience that was based solely on what his character brought to the story.
CELEBRITIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Veteran actor Art LaFleur passes away at 78

Washington [US], November 20 (ANI): Veteran star Art LaFleur, who has played diverse roles in numerous TV shows from 'Malcolm in the Middle' to 'The Mentalist', passed away at the age of 78. As per People Magazine, the actor died following a 10-year battle with Parkinson's disease. His wife Shelley...
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Lafleur
Person
Babe Ruth
HollywoodLife

Natalie Wood’s Kids: Meet The Late Actress’ 3 Adult Children

Natalie Wood was the proud mother of two biological kids and a proud stepmother to her husband’s daughter. Find out more about the late actress’ children here. Natalie Wood was a beloved Hollywood actress who shockingly perished while on a boating trip to Santa Catalina Island off the coast of Southern California with husband Robert Wagner. Natalie, whose body was discovered in the water on Nov. 29, 1981, was 43 years old at the time of her death, and she was a beautiful talent who went down in history as Hollywood royalty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Hollywood High School#Sonoma State University
DoYouRemember?

‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star Returns To Acting Roots In New Film

Alison Arngrim is back! After years of being out of the spotlight, she returns to acting with a new film called Even In Dreams. Alison is best known for her role as the bully Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie in the ’70s. She continued acting in the ’80s through the 2000s in smaller projects. In recent years, she has only appeared in several TV movies.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami Rocks Sparkly Cross Wrap Halter Top At Harry Styles Concert — Photos

Sami Sheen channeled her inner Harry Styles with a sparkly top and pant set at the singer’s ‘Love On Tour’ in Los Angeles. Sami Sheen rocked a sparkly wrap halter top and pant set at Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles. The 17-year-old daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and ex-wife Denise Richards posed with a colorful Pride flag outside of The Forum in an Instagram post shared on Monday, Nov. 22.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

‘Bones’ and ‘NCIS’ Actor Heath Freeman Dies At Age 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for portraying serial killer Howard Epps on Bones, has died. He was 41. News of Freeman’s passing was first posted by reality TV star and model Shanna Moakler, who wrote on Instagram, “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend.”
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
92K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy