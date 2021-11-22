The Best AirPods Pro Deal for Black Friday Is Live Today: $159!

Shutterstock

Amazon kicked off the week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday with an awesome deal: Starting on Monday, Nov. 22, you could buy the newly upgraded Apple AirPods Pro earbuds for $169.99, or $79 off the regular price. Walmart launched even cheaper prices for AirPods Pro ($159) later in the day — and Amazon has since matched the deal.

In October, Apple announced that new versions of AirPods Pro would feature MagSafe capability — meaning the wireless earbuds could be magnetically attached to a MagSafe device for quick easy recharging.

Apple rarely offers big discounts (or any discounts) on new gadgets, but the new AirPods Pro — which received only a minor upgrade, to be honest — have been available for most of November for around $190, or $60 off.

As of the morning of Monday, Nov. 22, however, Amazon knocked the sale price for AirPods Pro down further, to $169.99. That essentially matches the best AirPods Pro deal we've ever seen, since the older version was on sale for $169 around Thanksgiving and Black Friday last year.

Before you buy anything, however, take note that AirPods Pro prices are even cheaper than that. Walmart has been rolling out new Black Friday deals once a week or so since the beginning of November, and AirPods Pros went on sale for just $159 later in the day on Monday, Nov. 22. And as of midday on Tuesday, Nov. 23, Amazon has matched the deal — so you can buy AirPods Pro for $159 there too.

All shoppers could get that sale price at Walmart's website as of 7 p.m. ET on Monday, while paying members of the Walmart+ subscription program got access to the deal four hours earlier. It's also worth paying attention to Amazon when Walmart's AirPods deal goes live — because Amazon traditionally matches the sale prices of competitors, most notably Walmart.

Apple's AirPods Pros have generally been considered the best earbuds you can buy for comfort, sound and overall quality since they launched in 2019. However, depending on your preferences, some say that Sony's WM1000XM4, Beats Fit Pro or Bose QuietComfort are truly the top choice when it comes to the best wireless earbuds regardless of price. (And speaking of price, expect to pay a lot for any of these buds, which retail for $200 and up, but should be available for less during Black Friday sales.)

Black Friday's best AirPods deals

Amazon's AirPods Pro deal is not the only great discount on AirPods this week. Here are other sales to keep in mind:

• Apple AirPods Pro: $159 at Amazon (list price $249)

• Apple AirPods Pro: $159 at Walmart

• Apple AirPods (2nd. Gen.): $109 at Amazon and other retailers (list price $159) NOTE: WE RECENTLY SAW THESE AIRPODS ON SALE FOR $89