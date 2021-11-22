ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Best AirPods Pro Deal for Black Friday Is Live Today: $159!

By Brad Tuttle
Money
Money
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H22M3_0d3xde2u00
Shutterstock

Amazon kicked off the week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday with an awesome deal: Starting on Monday, Nov. 22, you could buy the newly upgraded Apple AirPods Pro earbuds for $169.99, or $79 off the regular price. Walmart launched even cheaper prices for AirPods Pro ($159) later in the day — and Amazon has since matched the deal.

In October, Apple announced that new versions of AirPods Pro would feature MagSafe capability — meaning the wireless earbuds could be magnetically attached to a MagSafe device for quick easy recharging.

Apple rarely offers big discounts (or any discounts) on new gadgets, but the new AirPods Pro — which received only a minor upgrade, to be honest — have been available for most of November for around $190, or $60 off.

As of the morning of Monday, Nov. 22, however, Amazon knocked the sale price for AirPods Pro down further, to $169.99. That essentially matches the best AirPods Pro deal we've ever seen, since the older version was on sale for $169 around Thanksgiving and Black Friday last year.

Before you buy anything, however, take note that AirPods Pro prices are even cheaper than that. Walmart has been rolling out new Black Friday deals once a week or so since the beginning of November, and AirPods Pros went on sale for just $159 later in the day on Monday, Nov. 22. And as of midday on Tuesday, Nov. 23, Amazon has matched the deal — so you can buy AirPods Pro for $159 there too.

All shoppers could get that sale price at Walmart's website as of 7 p.m. ET on Monday, while paying members of the Walmart+ subscription program got access to the deal four hours earlier. It's also worth paying attention to Amazon when Walmart's AirPods deal goes live — because Amazon traditionally matches the sale prices of competitors, most notably Walmart.

Apple's AirPods Pros have generally been considered the best earbuds you can buy for comfort, sound and overall quality since they launched in 2019. However, depending on your preferences, some say that Sony's WM1000XM4, Beats Fit Pro or Bose QuietComfort are truly the top choice when it comes to the best wireless earbuds regardless of price. (And speaking of price, expect to pay a lot for any of these buds, which retail for $200 and up, but should be available for less during Black Friday sales.)

Black Friday's best AirPods deals

Amazon's AirPods Pro deal is not the only great discount on AirPods this week. Here are other sales to keep in mind:

• Apple AirPods Pro: $159 at Amazon (list price $249)

• Apple AirPods Pro: $159 at Walmart

• Apple AirPods (2nd. Gen.): $109 at Amazon and other retailers (list price $159) NOTE: WE RECENTLY SAW THESE AIRPODS ON SALE FOR $89

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Amazon's Best Cyber Monday Deals for 2021

For Amazon, Cyber Monday deals kick off two days ahead of time. The online shopping giant launches its massive Cyber Monday weekend sale that starts on Saturday, Nov. 27, and continues through Cyber Monday itself, Nov. 29. Though many of the details have yet to be announced, Amazon says that...
INTERNET
Money

Is Black Friday Still Worth It? Most Shoppers Say No

If you're planning on foregoing Black Friday shopping for a slow, leftover-pie-for-breakfast morning, you're not alone. A whopping 76% of people strongly or somewhat agree that dealing with crowds the day after Thanksgiving just isn't worth it, according to a new survey from the data intelligence firm Morning Consult. Likewise, more than half of the 2,200 people polled by the firm believe the same deals you get on Black Friday will be available throughout the holiday shopping season.
SHOPPING
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Airpods#Black Friday Deals#Airpods Pros
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
CNET

The Walmart Black Friday sale has started: $87 Chromebook, big-screen TV deals and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart's Black Friday sale is off and running. The retailer was kind enough to "leak" a full list of deals hitting Nov. 3 (today) and Nov. 10, so we knew exactly what to expect. There are some solid deals to be found, but some products are already going out of stock. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:
SHOPPING
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Black Friday Weekend Deals: Get 4K TVs for Just $230, Google Nest Thermostats for $90

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Black Friday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

TIncluding impressive deals on digital meat thermometers, pumpkin baking molds, and other Thanksgiving must-haves. Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Calling all deal hunters! There are sales aplenty to shop this weekend, including marked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
RETAIL
whathifi.com

Which Roku TV should you buy on Black Friday?

Roku TVs have an excellent track record and are known for offering brilliant value for anyone looking for a budget TV with a massive app offering – but which Roku TV should you buy this Black Friday?. It almost goes without saying that Roku TVs offer a superb operating system...
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals came early! Our picks, from $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Worried you missed the Black Friday party? Never fear, Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are here! This weekend's savings have been incredible all around, and Walmart continues to lead the charge. The retailer now has a ton of early Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
themanual.com

Walmart Has a 50-inch 4K TV for $199 for Black Friday 2021

Every year, Black Friday TV deals offer the best opportunities to upgrade the display of your home theater setup, with discounts that will let you afford bigger screens and more advanced features for your next TV. The sheer number of deals may be daunting though, so if you don’t know where to start, we highly recommend that you go for Walmart Black Friday TV deals. The retailer has actually already rolled out discounts for TVs ahead of Black Friday, including a $129 discount for this 50-inch Sceptre 4K TV that brings its price down to just $199, from its original price of $328.
SHOPPING
Money

Money

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy