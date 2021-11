The metaverse is expanding, and it will continue to grow. Bravo said that “it’s [metaverse] going to be very big.”. Tech billionaire and Puerto Rican businessman Orlando Bravo referred to metaverse as a “big time” investment case., adding that it is investable. The concept of metaverse has dominated the world this year. Evidently, the new concept is gradually becoming a big thing with the revolution of virtual reality technology. As Metaverse finds its root, there is an upcoming Metaverse conference scheduled to hold in December. Representatives from established companies, internet giants, hardware manufacturers, and more will be attending the 2021 Metaverse Conference in Suzhou, China.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO