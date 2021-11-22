Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

NEW YORK (AP) — Virgil Abloh, a leading designer whose groundbreaking fusions of streetwear and high couture made him one of the most celebrated tastemakers in fashion and beyond, has died of cancer. He was 41. Abloh’s death was announced Sunday by the luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy)...
PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — The overcast, drizzly skies match the somber mood at the Tshwane University of Technology, a hot spot in South Africa’s latest surge of COVID-19 cases, apparently driven by the new omicron variant that is leading countries around the world to impose new restrictions. After several...
(CNN) — The world is in a "race against time" with the Omicron coronavirus variant, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, warning during a visit to Riga that scientists and manufacturers will need weeks to fully understand the new variant. As more cases are identified and...
Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper is suing the Pentagon, arguing that the department he once led is now unlawfully blocking parts of his forthcoming memoir by claiming it is classified information. Esper, who served as defense secretary from July 2019 until being fired by then-President Trump in November, filed a...
Ghislaine Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies' pension funds and died mysteriously. She spent the second with another tycoon, Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while charged with sexually abusing teens. After a life of scandal and luxury, Maxwell's...
The World Health Organization on Sunday urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. WHO's regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, called on countries to follow science and international health regulations in order to avoid...
A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
(CNN) — Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid returned to the court on Saturday night after being forced to miss nine games due to a positive Covid-19 result. Embiid told reporters after the game he thought he wasn't going to make it. "That jawn hit me hard," Embiid said. "I really...
Comments / 0