ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Malek drops out of lieutenant govenor race, endorses Bedke

By KEITH RIDLER - Associated Press
Derrick
 6 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Idaho Republican lawmaker Luke Malek has...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sandpoint Reader

Malek steps back from lt. gov. race

The race for Idaho lieutenant governor has gotten significantly smaller (and more interesting), with the announcement Nov. 21 via Twitter by candidate Luke Malek that he would drop out of the race and put his support behind House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. “For the sake of our future, please support...
POLITICS
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Malek withdraws from Idaho Lt. Governor race, setting up GOP faceoff between Bedke, Giddings

BOISE – Luke Malek, the former GOP state representative and attorney who got an early edge last fall in his campaign for lieutenant governor in 2022, has now withdrawn from the race, instead throwing his support behind House Speaker Scott Bedke for the post. That makes the current GOP field for the open seat a two-way race between Bedke and state Rep. Priscilla Giddings.
IDAHO STATE
ravallirepublic.com

Bishop drops out of congressional race for new western district

Rep. Laurie Bishop, a Democratic state lawmaker from Livingston, announced Wednesday she's dropping out of the race for Montana's new western congressional seat. In an emailed statement from her campaign and a two-minute video posted to YouTube, Bishop said the state's new congressional district borders — which were finalized Monday and placed Livingston outside the district she was running to represent — played a part in her decision. Congressional candidates aren't required to live within their districts, only within their states.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAW

Democrat Bowen is 3rd to enter race for lieutenant governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The campaign for Democratic lieutenant governor became a three-way race among state lawmakers when Rep. David Bowen announced he was running for the position. Bowen said Monday he wrestled with the decision to run for lieutenant governor but said a primary faceoff is “good for democracy.”
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
floridianpress.com

Ingoglia Endorsed by IAFF in State Senate Race

Florida Rep. Blaise Ingoglia (R) has served on the Florida House since being elected to office in 2014. As he transitions out of the House, the Florida lawmaker has announced that he will be running for state Senate. With a new campaign announced right as Republicans are polling high across the country, Ingoglia has received an endorsement from the International Association of Firefighters Florida Chapter who enthusiastically support his candidacy.
POLITICS
keranews.org

Texas State Rep. Michelle Beckley joins race for lieutenant governor

Michelle Beckley currently represents part of southern Denton County in the state House. Among her top priorities are expanding Medicaid and fixing the state’s electric grid. “I know from the last legislative session that there’s a lot of work to be done there,” she said of the grid, large parts...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Malek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lieutenant Governor#Ap#Republican#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Colorado Newsline

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy