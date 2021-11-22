Malek drops out of lieutenant govenor race, endorses Bedke

Rep. Laurie Bishop, a Democratic state lawmaker from Livingston, announced Wednesday she's dropping out of the race for Montana's new western congressional seat. In an emailed statement from her campaign and a two-minute video posted to YouTube, Bishop said the state's new congressional district borders — which were finalized Monday and placed Livingston outside the district she was running to represent — played a part in her decision. Congressional candidates aren't required to live within their districts, only within their states.
