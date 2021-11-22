Malek drops out of lieutenant govenor race, endorses Bedke

Florida Rep. Blaise Ingoglia (R) has served on the Florida House since being elected to office in 2014. As he transitions out of the House, the Florida lawmaker has announced that he will be running for state Senate. With a new campaign announced right as Republicans are polling high across the country, Ingoglia has received an endorsement from the International Association of Firefighters Florida Chapter who enthusiastically support his candidacy.

