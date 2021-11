Online platforms are connecting influencers with brands in ways that are cutting out agencies and other traditional middlemen, according to panelists at the influencer and content creator convention, VidCon Asia. The event was held Thursday as an in-person event at Singapore’s Suntec Convention Centre, as part of the Singapore Media Festival. TikTok executives pointed to the platform’s Open Application Campaign, a feature that allows creators to apply directly to be a part of brand campaigns, as an example of the ways influencers and brands are increasingly streamlined. “Once an OAC is live, the brand will be able to review the short list of...

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO