Economy

The Key to Staying Positive in the High-Pressure World of Entrepreneurship

By Milan Kordestani
Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecoming an entrepreneur is one of the most exciting and fulfilling decisions you will ever make. You can literally take an idea and turn it into a thriving business model, while (hopefully) making a positive impact on the world around you. However, this isn’t to say that choosing entrepreneurship means taking...

Times Union

How to Maximize the Potential of Your Next Great Entrepreneurial Pivot

Anyone who has braved the wilds of entrepreneurship understands that it takes courage and grit to make it, and this is especially true of ventures in a new field. Interestingly, according to a 2019 survey, 62% of Americans think entrepreneurship is a good idea and 49% think they could do it, yet only 10% have successfully run a small business for more than three years!
ECONOMY
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
#Personal Attacks
CBS Sacramento

Could The Perfect Hug Improve Your Health?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Researchers have found that hugging can reduce stress levels and boost confidence. However, could the perfect hug be even more beneficial? Now researchers believe that they’ve cracked the code on what constitutes the perfect hug. Psychologists at Goldsmiths University in London found that time played an important factor. They found that the “10-second snuggle” was the perfect length, saying that 10 seconds is the right amount of time to release plenty of endorphins and improve stress levels and confidence. “Which was surprising to us,” said one of the researchers at Goldsmiths. “We thought 10 seconds is so long, surely at some point, people might find this less pleasant.” In a second experiment, researchers watched over 200 people hugging and found that “crisscrossed hugs” were more enjoyable than “the neck-waist hug.” Hopefully, none of us need researchers to tell us to hug each other this holiday season, but if you do, here’s your prescription.
HEALTH
Times Union

How to Increase User Empathy and Build Better Products

User empathy helps put the customer at the very center of everything a business does, creating better products, memorable brands and companies that last. Empathy is the ability to step into users’ shoes, see a company product through their eyes and share their feelings. It's about living through the customer’s experience during the onboarding and day-to-day usage of the product and understanding what it feels like to be a customer of your business.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneurship
Economy
Times Union

Maximize Marketing and Communication Strategies With the Largest Generation on the Planet

The Gen Z generation is on the cusp of becoming the most powerful and influential generation in history. While some marketers might be tempted to view them as a fickle bunch, there is no denying that they have enormous spending power and influence over society. For businesses, it is pivotal to learn more about who they are marketing to and how the status quo has changed in recent years.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Black Enterprise

The New Way to Retire: Start a Digital Business

What do you think of when you think of retirement?. Perhaps you picture yourself digging your feet into warm sand while holding a piña colada, and/or envisioning more free time to pursue that dream project you’ve always put off. Perhaps the thought of retirement simply makes you cringe; after all, you’ve been devoted to an endeavor your entire professional life, and still find meaning in the work. Whatever retirement experience you have in mind, there’s no right or wrong way to do it. The truth is, we’re constantly reinventing ourselves as we go, and that’s part of the beauty of life.
ECONOMY
CBS Miami

Researchers May Have Cracked The Code For The Best Kind Of Cuddle

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Experts have touted the health benefits of hugging for years, saying hugs can lower stress levels and boost self-confidence. Now, researchers in London have studied the science behind the most satisfying squeeze. To better reveal the sensations behind touch psychologists at Goldsmiths University of London blindfolded 48 women willing to be hugged by a stranger. They tested a one second hug, a five second hug, and a ten second hug. “The very short hugs, the one second hugs, they were perceived as less pleasant,” said psychologist Anna Lena Duren with Goldsmiths University of London. The 10 second snuggle was rated...
SCIENCE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Bosses need to get used to the ‘great resignation’

Finding good employees has always been a challenge – but these days it’s harder than ever. And it is unlikely to improve anytime soon. The so-called quit rate – the share of workers who voluntarily leave their jobs – hit a new record of 3 percent in September 2021, according to the latest data available […] The post Commentary: Bosses need to get used to the ‘great resignation’ appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ECONOMY
drake.edu

3L Rachel Payton to Speak to Women in Belarus at World Women’s Entrepreneurship Day

Drake Law 3L Rachel Payton has been invited to speak to a group of women in Belarus as part of World Women’s Entrepreneurship Day. The program is hosted by ProWomen By, a non-profit that provides support and training to women in business in Belarus. She joins speakers from Belarus, Ukraine, and the United States who will share stories about their career paths and knowledge gained along the way. Payton will present “The Top Three Universal Lessons I have Learned as an Entrepreneur.”
DES MOINES, IA
townline.org

FOR YOUR HEALTH: Holiday Fitness Survival Guide: Make A Plan To Improve Your Core Body Fitness

(NAPSI)—During this season of family, friends and food—lots of food—now can be a great time to consider changing up your home fitness regimen and workout plans. One consideration is to incorporate exercises and workouts that strengthen and tone your core muscles. The good news is that a strong core can offer numerous health benefits whether you lead an active or a leisurely lifestyle.
WORKOUTS

