14 Gift Ideas For The Bestie Who's Obsessed With Gilmore Girls

Grey's Anatomy may go on a winter hiatus each year, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate the holidays with your favorite TV doctors. Sure, you could always rewatch older seasons on Netflix to relive all the most dramatic moments. Another option is to spend your winter break poring over fan theories about what will happen between Meredith and her new love interest Nick. But perhaps the most festive way to celebrate the holidays with a Grey's Anatomy fan is to give them some presents inspired by their favorite show. These Grey's Anatomy gift ideas will have any fan feeling like they're hanging out in Seattle with all the Grey Sloan Memorial surgeons.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO