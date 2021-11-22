ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

14 Gift Ideas For The Bestie Who's Obsessed With Gilmore Girls

Elite Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a friend who just so happens to live by the motto of "where you lead, I will follow," then you know a Gilmore Girls-inspired gift for Christmas will be the ultimate present you can give them. Bring the town of Stars Hollow to your bestie this season by...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

18 Gilmore Girls Thanksgiving Quotes That Capture Your ~Quirky~ Vibe

Is the perfect Thanksgiving TV show. It's set in Stars Hollow, which is maybe the coziest, most autumn-hued town ever shown on TV. The entire setting feels like one giant (albeit sometimes overly talkative) family. And to top it all off, the titular Gilmores have a near-magical ability to eat anything and everything. All of that together creates a quintessential Thanksgiving vibe. That's why these Gilmore Girls Thanksgiving quotes for Instagram captions will make your holiday posts really shine with that extra bit of Gilmore charm.
TV SHOWS
Decider

Netflix’s ‘MAID’ is ‘Gilmore Girls’ Plus Grit and Guts

It’s hard to watch a story about a devoted young mother raising a daughter on her own without thinking of Gilmore Girls. And yet, Netflix‘s MAID goes beyond Amy Sherman-Palladino’s beloved comedy series, leaving behind the folksy friendliness and perfection of Stars Hollow for a town in Washington state where things don’t come easy for our single mom, Alex (Margaret Qualley). In fact, she has no Miss Pattys or Babettes or even Sookies to help her along. Unlike Lorelai (Lauren Graham), she doesn’t have rich parents to pay for her daughter, Maddy’s (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet) school, and she doesn’t have a wealthy and connected ex like Christopher (David Sutcliffe) who will pop in from time to time.
TV SERIES
The Tab

Quiz: How much of the Gilmore Girls pilot episode can you remember?

It’s been just over 21 years since the pilot episode of Gilmore Girls aired and introduced us all to the world of Lorelai, Rory, Luke and mountains of coffee. Over seven seasons we saw relationships start and end, graduations, successful business launches and many fights between Lorelai and Emily. A few years ago we even got a mega successful reboot series on Netflix, proving the enduring love of the show. However after all that how well do you really remember the pilot episode? It’s time to find out with our quiz.
TV SERIES
1051thebounce.com

Picture It…21 Fun ‘Golden Girls’ Gift Ideas

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irl#Design#Cup Of Coffee#Laptop#Bestie#Asap
thebeautylookbook.com

Holiday Gift Ideas For the Girls Who Have Everything

I have another gift guide sharing some ideas for the hard to shop for. If you’re in search of some gift ideas for the girl who has everything I hope this gives you some good ideas! When in doubt you can’t go wrong with a good hand cream, face mask, lip balms, or their favorite hair styling products in a set!
SHOPPING
Distractify

41 Great Gift Ideas for Your TikTok-Obsessed Friends

It's the holiday season, and if you're not the best gift-giver, don't worry, because we've got all of the best products you can find for your TikTok-obsessed friends and family members. Article continues below advertisement. Thanks to our easily influenced friends and co-workers, many of these products have been personally...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Elite Daily

7 Grey’s Anatomy Gift Ideas For Loyal Fans Of The Show

Grey's Anatomy may go on a winter hiatus each year, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate the holidays with your favorite TV doctors. Sure, you could always rewatch older seasons on Netflix to relive all the most dramatic moments. Another option is to spend your winter break poring over fan theories about what will happen between Meredith and her new love interest Nick. But perhaps the most festive way to celebrate the holidays with a Grey's Anatomy fan is to give them some presents inspired by their favorite show. These Grey's Anatomy gift ideas will have any fan feeling like they're hanging out in Seattle with all the Grey Sloan Memorial surgeons.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Laptops
Refinery29

15 Fashion Gifts For The TikTok-Obsessed On Your List

There’s no doubt that 2021’s biggest fashion influencer is Gen Z’s favorite app: TikTok. From the #BamaRush phenomenon to the comeback of Gap’s logo hoodie, when TikTok approves of a fashion trend, it becomes an instant must-have. So, looking to the app for some guidance as to what to gift...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Brenham Banner-Press

‘Yellowstone,’ ‘The Office,’ ‘Gilmore Girls’ & More Thanksgiving 2021 TV Marathons

Looking to binge on more than just turkey this Thanksgiving holiday? Plenty of channels are running festive marathons to pair with your loaded plate. Whether you’re searching for a good laugh with comedies such as The Office, Seinfeld, and The Golden Girls, have a hankering for franchise films like James Bond, or want to revisit the Duttons on Yellowstone, there’s something for every taste. We’re rounding up some of the major Thanksgiving Day 2021 programming slates here.
TV & VIDEOS
webbweekly.com

Ten Gift Ideas for People Who Love to Cook

Many people know someone who loves spending lots of time in the kitchen. Certain home cooks may enjoy whipping up favorite recipes, while others might get excited about experimenting with new flavors and ingredients. A love of cooking paves the way for many different gifting opportunities. Food-related gifts also come...
RECIPES
KUTV

3 gift ideas for bookworms

KUTV — Winter is the perfect time to snuggle up with a good book!. Melissa Martinez of the Book Break joined Fresh Living with 3 gift ideas that would be perfect for any book lover. 1. "The Hope of Promise: Israel in Ancient & Latter Days” by Dr. Joseph Q....
RECIPES
anothermag.com

Christmas Gift Ideas 2021: AnOther’s Ultimate Guide

Though we can’t quite believe it, the season of giving is well and truly upon us once more – and with it the annual onset of panic about what to buy our loved ones. Hopefully offering a spark of inspiration, here, hand-picked by AnOther, we present an eclectic edit of gifts for all: from Raf Simons’ gothically beautiful skeleton jewellery and party-primed silver Miu Miu pumps, to soothing Chanel beauty and angelic candles courtesy of Imogen Van de Pols.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

19 Quotes From ‘Gossip Girl’ To Caption Your Dramatic Thankgiving Pics

The holiday season is all about giving thanks to everyone in your world, especially the S to your B. We’re talking about Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl, of course. Whether you’re enjoying your holiday dinner on the Upper East Side of Manhattan or someplace else in the world, why not toast and give thanks to your bestie, partner, or another special person in your life in style with these Thanksgiving quotes from Gossip Girl?
TV & VIDEOS
kiss951.com

13 Unique Gift Ideas For Someone Who Has Everything

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
SHOPPING
Black Enterprise

Hey Girl Hey!: Check Out Oprah’s Favorite Holiday Buys For Your Bestie

The holidays are a time of reflection and gratitude. In hindsight, there is no way we would have survived such trying times without our tribe and support systems!. Whether you refer to that special person as your bestie, co-worker, or cousin, he or she deserves something special this year… like something recommended by the world’s most influential gift giver—Oprah Winfrey.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy