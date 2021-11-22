14 Gift Ideas For The Bestie Who's Obsessed With Gilmore Girls

It’s hard to watch a story about a devoted young mother raising a daughter on her own without thinking of Gilmore Girls. And yet, Netflix‘s MAID goes beyond Amy Sherman-Palladino’s beloved comedy series, leaving behind the folksy friendliness and perfection of Stars Hollow for a town in Washington state where things don’t come easy for our single mom, Alex (Margaret Qualley). In fact, she has no Miss Pattys or Babettes or even Sookies to help her along. Unlike Lorelai (Lauren Graham), she doesn’t have rich parents to pay for her daughter, Maddy’s (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet) school, and she doesn’t have a wealthy and connected ex like Christopher (David Sutcliffe) who will pop in from time to time.
