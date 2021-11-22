Most Northwoods schools 'meet expectations' on first school report cards since pandemic

Your school district’s report cards are in from the state for the first time since before the pandemic changed how kids are educated. The state did not issue the Department of Public Instruction report cards last year due to the pandemic because of how it impacted not just the standardized testing students took but also how many of them were even in the classroom. Approximately 95 percent of school districts met or exceeded expectations according to the DPI accountability. All eight school districts were within that range, though only Sevastopol, Washington Island, and Sturgeon Bay saw an improvement in their accountability score compared to the 2018-2019 data. The accountability score is determined by looking at a district’s achievement, growth, target group outcomes, and on-track to graduation rate. Sevastopol had the highest score in the area with 81.2, a tenth of a point better than they were before the pandemic. Sturgeon Bay (80.6), Washington Island (78.8), Luxemburg-Casco (75.5), Gibraltar (74.6), and Southern Door (71.5) were all listed at exceeding expectations. Kewaunee (65.8) and Algoma (59.5) were rated at meeting expectations. The average drop in the accountability score from the 2018-2019 data was approximately 3.6 points.

9 DAYS AGO