Most Northwoods schools 'meet expectations' on first school report cards since pandemic
By WXPR
wxpr.org
6 days ago
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released school report cards last week for the first time since the pandemic began. Ninety-five percent of Wisconsin schools met, exceeded or far exceeded expectations. That means the schools met targets in four priority areas: student achievement, growth, target group outcomes, and the...
The latest report card from the state Department of Public Instruction shows students in about 95% of Wisconsin school districts met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations last year, despite the challenging conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Across Wisconsin, 399 of the 421 public school districts were rated at three...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The latest report card from the state Department of Public Instruction shows students in about 95% of Wisconsin school districts met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations last year, despite the challenging conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Across Wisconsin, 399 of the 421 public school districts...
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District exceeded expectations in the 2020-21 school year, according to the latest school district report cards released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The district’s “accountability rating” was 70.2, according to the DPI’s report card. The minimum rating needed to exceed expectations...
Your school district’s report cards are in from the state for the first time since before the pandemic changed how kids are educated. The state did not issue the Department of Public Instruction report cards last year due to the pandemic because of how it impacted not just the standardized testing students took but also how many of them were even in the classroom. Approximately 95 percent of school districts met or exceeded expectations according to the DPI accountability. All eight school districts were within that range, though only Sevastopol, Washington Island, and Sturgeon Bay saw an improvement in their accountability score compared to the 2018-2019 data. The accountability score is determined by looking at a district’s achievement, growth, target group outcomes, and on-track to graduation rate. Sevastopol had the highest score in the area with 81.2, a tenth of a point better than they were before the pandemic. Sturgeon Bay (80.6), Washington Island (78.8), Luxemburg-Casco (75.5), Gibraltar (74.6), and Southern Door (71.5) were all listed at exceeding expectations. Kewaunee (65.8) and Algoma (59.5) were rated at meeting expectations. The average drop in the accountability score from the 2018-2019 data was approximately 3.6 points.
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The vast majority of public school districts in Wisconsin are meeting, exceeding, or significantly exceeding expectations, according to annual report cards issued by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The accountability reports, which are required by state and federal law, were released on Tuesday. 399 of...
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reports about 95-percent of the school districts in the state have exceeded – or significantly exceeded – expectations. The D-P-I report card gives 399 of the 421 public school districts a three-star or higher rating on a five-star scale. The schools achieved that performance...
MADISON, Wis. — New data shows growing achievement gaps in school districts across Wisconsin throughout the pandemic. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released school report cards Tuesday. These are evaluations of entire districts and individual schools, required by law annually. The requirement was waived for the 2019-2020 school year as the pandemic first hit.
(The Center Square) – There is growing pushback to the claim that 95% of school districts in Wisconsin are passing according to the latest state report card. The Department of Public Instruction on Tuesday released its annual report cards. DPI claims the scores show more schools are doing better. “Of...
OSHKOSH, Wis. (NBC 26) — One student's test result can impact the rating of an entire school district. According to newly released report cards from the state, Green Bay's district met expectations with a score of 59.5 out of 100. Appleton exceeded expectations with a 71.4 score.
Verona Area School District has been deemed to “exceed expectations” set by the state Department of Public Instruction. The distinction, given out based on the 2020-21 academic year, is the same as what the district earned for the 2018-19 school year, with a slightly higher score of 75 for 2020-21 than the score of 73.2 two years prior. No district report card data is available for the 2019-20 school year because the state ordered schools to close their doors to in-person instruction for a quarter of that year as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
(WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is releasing district report cards for the 2020-2021 school year for public and choice schools. Federal and state law require DPI to annually publish accountability reports, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those requirements were suspended last year. The U.S. Department of Education again waived federal Every Student Succeeds Act accountability requirements for 2020-21 school year data. However, the Wisconsin State Legislature did not grant another suspension.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released it yearly school report card scores Tuesday, concluding that the Janesville School District met “few expectations” last year when many school districts struggled through a pandemic to provide students with academic instruction. The district’s score of 56.8 was exceeded by Milton School District’s...
Most local school districts reported lower COVID-19 infection numbers this week. The two largest districts, Spokane and Central Valley, also saw the biggest improvements. On Friday, Spokane Public Schools reported in its one-week snapshot that 90 people have tested positive and 289 are quarantined after close contact with an infected individual.
For a second year, the Oregon Statewide Report Card, released Monday, is missing some data normally presented to help students, families, educators and lawmakers understand the state of pre-K-12 education in Oregon. Monday's 71-page release is a snapshot of data from the 2020-21 school year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
In the 14th week of the current school year, enrollment at Tehachapi Unified School District’s brick and mortar schools was up 226 compared to the same time last year. That’s the information in a report from Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson to the school board at its meeting Nov. 16. School enrollment...
The Windom Area School Board will hold its monthly work session tonight, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Windom City Hall council chambers. On the agenda, the board will hear and act on approving the district’s annual audit report. The board will act on the revised budget, as well as...
The regular meeting of the Board of Education, School District of Neillsville, was called to order on November 15. Elementary Principal Marcy Kunze introduced recently-hired first grade teacher Megan Hanson. The board approved the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan as presented and they also approved the December operational plan as presented.
Individuals must sign up in advance to provide public comments for the November 16,2021 Regular Meeting: The sign-up window is Friday, November 12, 2021 through Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 12 Noon (by phone) and 5:30 PM (online). • To sign up to call in using the ZOOM app on...
Comments / 0