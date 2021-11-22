ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago man arrested for stabbing just moments after the attack

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with stabbing another man on Saturday. The...

www.fox32chicago.com

Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot on Englewood porch

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood. Around 5 p.m., the 20-year-old was on the front porch of a home in the 5800 block of South Carpenter Street when someone inside a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and started shooting, police said.
Fox 32 Chicago

1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday

CHICAGO - One person was killed and five others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday. A woman was fatally shot inside her home in Gresham on the South Side. Artilia Cunningham, 25, was in the front room of her home in the 7600 block of South May Street when someone fired shots through a window about 1:45 a.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.
Fox 32 Chicago

Teen among 10 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was one of ten people wounded in citywide shootings Thursday. About 1:35 p.m., the boy was sitting in a vehicle in the 4800 block of South Ada Street when another vehicle pulled up alongside and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The boy was struck in the right shoulder and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot dead in Crest Hill

CREST HILL, Illinois - A man was shot dead in Crest Hill on Saturday morning. The man, 29, was found by police near Elizabeth Court and Ingalls Avenue before 1 a.m. Police said that they believe it was a targeted attack and there is no danger to the community. If...
Fox 32 Chicago

Missing elderly man last seen in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD - A missing elderly man was last seen over a month ago in Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago police. Richard Hayes, 75, was last seen Oct. 10 about 2 p.m. in the 300 block of West 64th Street, police said. He is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, brown...
Fox 32 Chicago

Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, 7 kids still hospitalized

WAUKESHA, Wis. - One week after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, officials at Children's Wisconsin said another child was able to go home from the hospital Sunday, Nov. 28. That's the second child to return home over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend after receiving treatment at CHW. Nine children total have gone home since being admitted after the incident on Nov. 21.
Fox 32 Chicago

Police investigating deadly light post crash

JACKSON PARK - The Chicago Police Department is investigating the cause of a deadly car crash that occurred in Jackson Park. Police responded to the 2100 block of East Hayes Drive around 3:19 a.m., after receiving reports that a burgundy Nissan Altima had struck a light post. Upon arrival, police...
Fox 32 Chicago

Northwest Side machete attacks spark police warning

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of three recent attacks on the Northwest Side — including at least two involving a machete. The most recent attack was early Tuesday in Belmont Cragin. The incidents include:. About 1:10 a.m. Sept. 5, a male was walking in the 2600 block of...
Fox 32 Chicago

One person injured in shooting near Gurnee Mills mall

GURNEE, Illinois - One person was shot near Gurnee Mills in Gurnee on Saturday. The shooting happened late in the afternoon in the 6100 block of West Grand. "The Lake County Major Crime Task Force was activated to assist Gurnee Police, due to the critical injuries sustained by the individual who was shot," said Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Christopher Covelli.
Fox 32 Chicago

Jussie Smollett goes on trial this week, charged with lying about racist, homophobic attack in Chicago

CHICAGO - Jussie Smollett is going on trial this week, accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago. Jury selection is scheduled for Monday. The gay Black man told police in January 2019 that two masked men attacked him. He was charged weeks later with filing a false police report after investigators concluded he had staged the attack. That case was dropped, but later revived when a special prosecutor charged Smollett with disorderly conduct. The actor has pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to last a week.
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

