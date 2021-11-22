Chicago man arrested for stabbing just moments after the attack

CHICAGO - One person was killed and five others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday. A woman was fatally shot inside her home in Gresham on the South Side. Artilia Cunningham, 25, was in the front room of her home in the 7600 block of South May Street when someone fired shots through a window about 1:45 a.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO