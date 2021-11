A story of the Nativity written around 1500 will be presented by the Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. “The Second Shepherds’ Play” is one of 32 English mystery plays based on the Bible included in the Wakefield Cycle. It is considered to be the jewel of the series. It weaves together the story of the shepherds, a wily sheep thief and his wife, as well as a miracle in a lowly manger, according to a Blinn news release.

