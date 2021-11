Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says Newcastle’s owners can be removed should the Saudi state be found to control the club.Newcastle were taken over by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – who the country’s Crown Prince is chairman of – last month.Masters said the Premier League had received “legally binding assurances” that the Saudi state would not control the club.“The issue is about control and we resolved the issue of control,” Masters told the BBC.“There are legally-binding assurances that the state will not be in control of the club.“If we find evidence to the contrary...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO