Lincoln, NE

5 state agencies collaborate to encourage safe Thanksgiving travel

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 6 days ago

LINCOLN — Millions of travelers are expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving and the state law enforcement agencies from Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska are teaming up to encourage safe travel. “Family and...

panhandlepost.com

Panhandle Post

Snow days could be a thing of the past at UNL

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Forget sledding. Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln could be required to log into an online class or watch a recorded lecture from home when bad weather strikes. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a new policy gives UNL the option to require students to follow...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska trooper shoots, critically injures man

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska State Patrol trooper on a narcotics task force shot and critically injured a man as officers were following up on information from a Crime Stoppers report. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday that investigators with the Lincoln...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

NSP introduces 5 new K9s with 2022 calendar

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol is introducing the newest police service dogs serving Nebraska with a calendar that is available to the public. NSP has added five new K9s in 2021. “Our Police Service Dog Unit does phenomenal work across our entire state,” said Captain Jason Scott, Commander of...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Chadron, Ogallala, Gering make 'winter trails list'

Online ranker OnlyInYouState.com recently unveiled its Top 10 Christmas light displays in Nebraska. The North Platte community made the list. The online ranker also posted a winter trails list. Chadron State Park, Lake McConaughy in Ogallala and Scotts Bluff National Monument in Gering made the list.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Neb. COVID levels highest since Jan.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska increased last week to their highest levels since January. The Omaha World-Herald reports that data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the state recorded 6,461 COVID-19 cases last week, up from 6,137 the previous week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Man shot by patrol trooper taken to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska State Patrol trooper has shot a man in a struggle over a gun outside a Lincoln apartment. The man was rushed Wednesday afternoon to a hospital but his condition wasn’t immediately known. Patrol Col. John Bolduc said a narcotics task force made...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts’ Thanksgiving statement

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Thanksgiving Day, which will be celebrated November 25, 2021. “Four hundred years ago, the Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving out of gratitude for God’s provision. Generations of Americans have carried on the tradition they started. Each November, we gather with family and friends to give thanks for the blessings we’ve been given. As we enjoy turkey, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving, we have many reasons to be grateful. We live in a free and prosperous Republic. The Good Life is growing and creating great opportunities. Nebraska is full of strong communities that are great places to live, work, and raise a family.”
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Troopers ready for busy Thanksgiving travel weekend

LINCOLN — As travel ramps up over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, troopers will be on patrol, working to keep Nebraska roads safe. “We are expecting a big increase in roadway travel for Thanksgiving, as many people are hitting the road to visit family and friends,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As families gather across our state, let’s all work together to make sure this Thanksgiving is remembered for those joyous events, rather than a tragedy on the road.”
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

AAA activates 'Tow to Go' for Thanksgiving

OMAHA — AAA Tow to Go is back just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, serving as the last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road. Tow to Go is available Wednesday through Monday in Nebraska. When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10 mile radius. The service is free, yet should be treated as a backup plan.
Panhandle Post

Man's obit urges betting a bunch on the Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Milton Andrew Munson’s obituary recalled his life as an Air Force veteran, a pharmacist, husband and father, and as a Nebraska football fan. That was evident in one line in the obit, which reads: “In lieu of flowers, please place an irresponsibly large wager on Nebraska beating Iowa.”
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Ricketts rails against U. of Nebraska chancellor, race plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is railing against the chancellor of the University of Nebraska’s flagship campus in Lincoln, saying he was misled about a plan designed to address racial disparities on campus, even as the university system’s president tried to de-escalate the situation. Ricketts says he has...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Giving thanks and giving back

As we enter a season of giving, it’s an opportunity for each of us to reflect on the blessings we’ve received over the last year. When the Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving in 1621, they gave thanks to God for their safe passage to America and the bountiful harvest they had been given. Over 200 years later, President Abraham Lincoln made this celebration a national holiday. Americans from all walks of life celebrate Thanksgiving each November. It’s a time for family and friends to come together, to share a meal, and to give thanks.
AGRICULTURE
Panhandle Post

Thanksgiving travel to approach pre-pandemic levels

LINCOLN – AAA forecasts a strong rebound in holiday travelers this Thanksgiving. The Auto Club Group predicts 53.4 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13 percent from 2020. This brings travel volumes within 5 percent of pre-pandemic levels for the 2019 holiday. The West North Central census...
TRAVEL
Panhandle Post

Group collecting signatures to eliminate state board of ed

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A petition drive is underway to change the Nebraska constitution and eliminate the state Board of Education. The proposal would shift oversight of the Education Department into the governor’s office and eliminate the elected board, but backers would have to gather roughly 125,000 signatures by next July to put the question on next November’s ballot.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Police ID 5 who died in Christmas parade crash

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say the suspect in a deadly Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee was in a domestic disturbance just minutes before he killed five people and injured 48. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said Monday there is no evidence of terrorism in the event. He says...
WAUKESHA, WI
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

