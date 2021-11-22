UK's first national nature reserve is 70 years old

The number of UK Covid cases exceeded 10 million on Thursday after official figures showed there were 47,240 new cases.The total number of coronavirus infections in the UK – one of the worst-affected countries in Europe – now stands at 10,021,497.Elsewhere, scientists have issued a warning over a Covid variant with an “incredibly high” number of mutations. It is feared that the B.1.1529, or Botswana variant – an off-shoot of the B.1.1 – could drive further transmission of the virus, although few cases have been confirmed and experts have said there is not yet any cause for concern.The first cases found were three in Botswana, followed by another six cases in South Africa, and one in Hong Kong involving a traveller returning from South Africa.Scientists warn of new Botswana variant of Covid with ‘horrific’ number of mutationsWill there be a new UK lockdown before Christmas?Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO