ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Everything to know about Johnson & Johnson COVID boosters

By Jessica Rendall
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Everyone who got the J&J needs a booster, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least two months after your vaccination. While the CDC made the sweep for all adults...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 22

Steve J Harvey
6d ago

What’s to look at? It doesn’t prevent a person from getting Covid or Spreading Covid. It’s just like all the other Shots being pushed as a Vaccine. Useless!

Reply(1)
9
summerdays
4d ago

everything to know easy run j and j made baby powder with asbestos that gives people cancer they made sunscreen that causes skin cancer and people would inject something they invented in a few months to prevent the virus yep sign me up said no intelligent person ever

Reply
3
Cram
6d ago

People need all the information, like how many people have been injured and killed by the lethal injection according to the cdc VAERS reporting system. Question- why don't the vax manufacturers advertise the miracle injection??? Because they would have to reveal the side effects! There is no reason to inject anyone with an unapproved experimental drug when there is safe and effective therapeutics available, the genocide continues!

Reply(2)
2
Related
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

This Is When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over, Former FDA Head Now Says

When COVID vaccinations were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, many experts predicted that they would quickly bring about the end of the pandemic. Sadly, vaccination rates slowed dramatically over the summer, right as the fast-spreading Delta variant hit. While the U.S. has now gotten something of a hold on Delta's surge—as both COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen by 7 and 10 percent in the last week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—the country is still far from the earlier prediction that the pandemic would be fully contained in 2021. But with vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots, a lot of progress has been made in our fight against COVID in just the past few months, allowing experts to now have a clearer picture of exactly when the pandemic will finally be over.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Johnson Johnson Covid#Who#J J#The Us#Our World
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

The truth about Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill

Pfizer revealed a new pill Friday that can cut the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 by 89%. The Pfizer COVID pill would need to be taken within three days of developing coronavirus symptoms, the company said. Can Pfizer’s pill stop COVID-19 symptoms?. To measure the pill’s...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

If You Do This Common Thing With Your Pills, Have Your Liver Checked Now

Americans are no stranger to prescription medication—the good, the bad, and the ugly. At any given time, roughly half the U.S. population reports taking at least one prescription drug during the previous month, while a quarter is prescribed three drugs over that same timeframe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
HEALTH
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The FDA Is Investigating Reports of This Rare Moderna Side Effect

Parents across the country celebrated on Oct. 29 when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children aged 5 to 11. Kids are now one step closer to being vaccinated against COVID with Pfizer, and adolescents 12 to 15 have been getting Pfizer shots since May. The journey for Moderna, on the other hand, has been less straightforward. While the vaccine manufacturer applied for FDA authorization for children 12 to 17 in June, the agency has yet to approve Moderna in anyone under 18—and the latest update from the company suggests that might not happen until 2022.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen vaccines: Which is best?

In a new study from the University of Texas, researchers analyzed COVID infection by vaccination status among 780,225 Veterans. They found that protection against any COVID-19 infection declined for all vaccine types, with overall vaccine protection declining from 87.9% in February to 48.1% by October 2021. The decline was greatest...
INDUSTRY
AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This Is the "Bad News" About COVID Right Now, Virus Expert Warns

The coronavirus has been circulating in the U.S. for close to two years now. During this unprecedented time, the country has experienced several waves of high surges and declines. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reached new heights over the summer due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing rate of vaccinations. But over the past few months, things have quickly moved in the right direction. In early October, daily cases dropped below 100,000 for the first time since early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While these numbers have continued to fall, however, virus experts are now warning us not to let our guard down, because there is still bad news about the COVID pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

Pfizer board member Says Covid-19 pandemic could be over in the U.S. by the time workplace vaccine mandates take effect on January 4th

CNBC, coronavirus, COVID19, endemic phase of this virus., Pfizer, Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb, The Covid-19 pandemic could be over. Englewood Cliffs NJ, Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Friday. The Covid-19 pandemic could be over in the U.S. by the time President Joe Biden’s workplace vaccine mandates take effect on January 4th.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy