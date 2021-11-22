ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Growing Sneaker Empire of Deep Ellum Entrepreneur Derek Curry

By Ben Swanger
dmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSneaker Politics sells upwards of 2,000 pairs of shoes a week in a $70 billion industry, Derek Curry says, "Sneakers have become an asset." Derek Curry came of age in Louisiana with an affinity for streetwear and southern hospitality. He has since translated that affection for fashion into a burgeoning chain...

www.dmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Vet-Endorsed Dog Sneakers

RIFRUF, the "first design-driven dog shoe brand," has announced the launch of the Caesar 1S, a new veterinarian-endorsed sneaker designed for your pup. However, unlike the brand's popular Caesar 1, this new silhouette delivers a more streetwear-inspired design reminiscent of a pair of hype Jordans or Nikes. The Caesar 1S...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Phygital Sneaker Releases

Italian clothing brand DIESEL has announced the launch of The PROTOTYPE, a new sneaker design that will be released with an accompanying DIESEL NFT created by The Fabricant, a company specializing in digital-only fashion. Designed by Creative Director Glenn Martens, The PROTOTYPE is an innovative sneaker silhouette that is unlike...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Sports Agent-Designed Sneakers

American sports agent Rich Paul has teamed up with New Balance to launch his own version of the classic 550 sneaker silhouette. The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 is delivered in a soothing off-white, blue, and black colorway and is composed of perforated leather. While a cream hue forms the base of the model, tasteful blue accents are found on the lateral outsoles, and the "NB" heel logo and hits of black are presented throughout the sneaker.
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Denver Post

Will 3D printing change sneaker culture?

Heron Preston’s mind has been blown a few times in the past two years while in the process of designing a single shoe. Once was when a young engineer named Cornelius Schmitt sent him a WhatsApp message saying he had just figured out how to 3D print socklike material for a shoe.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Taekwondo-Inspired Brogue Sneakers

Nike has partnered with South Korean rapper G-Dragon to launch the PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1. The popular Korean artist's debut shoe builds on his personal style and acts as a follow-up to the Air Force 1 Para-Noise and Para-Noise 2.0, which were released in 2020. Inspired by the martial...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Purple-Toned Retro Sneakers

American footwear brand New Balance has returned with a 'Purple/Silver Metallic' version of its classic running heritage sneaker, the 992. Made from a blend of soft Supima cotton and pigskin, the new 992 maintains the shoe's iconic, premium aesthetic while delivering a striking retro-inspired colorway. In addition, the sneaker comes...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Festive Sneaker Events

The Sleigh Drop from eBay is a festive event that acknowledges supply chain challenges this year, as well as the rising demand for unique pre-owned sneakers. The event gives users on the platform the chance to shop from well-known sneakerheads like sneakerheads - La La Anthony, DJ Skee and Jacques Slade.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Ellum#Sneaker Politics
papercitymag.com

A First Look At Deep Ellum’s Electric Shuffle — The UK Import Making Shuffleboard Sexy

Landing in Dallas for its first location outside of the United Kingdom, Deep Ellum’s Electric Shuffle opens its doors on Friday, November 19. The bar-based blend of cocktails and entertainment is similar to that of nearby Punch Bowl Social or Whiskey Hatchet, but the UK import differentiates itself by putting the focus on shuffleboard. But you know, sexier shuffleboard.
DALLAS, TX
TrendHunter.com

Gaming Sneaker Collabs

Xbox has no shortage of limited-edition product releases for its 20th birthday celebrations, with the most recent addition being a gaming sneaker collaboration with adidas. The celebratory shoe will be available on November 19th. Named the 'adidas Forum Tech BOOST' and inspired from the design of the original Xbox console...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

BLACK FRIDAY SNEAKER

From significant OGs to coveted-collabs, Black Friday is a date to circle on the calendar. The Jumpman has always been well-equipped for the Holiday Season, but the sneakers surrounding Black Friday are often a different beast entirely. More recently, November has been home to both Retros and collaborations alike, some of which have been crowned the best releases of their respective years. Among 2020 offerings, few rivaled the energy behind the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” which brought back one of the brand’s most beloved OG colorways. Then, back in 2018, there was equal if not more excitement for the Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” a collab that took two of the past’s best and stitched them together. On the women’s exclusive front, the Air Jordan 11 “Neutral Olive” dropped that same year, its design a luxurious twist on the iconic Tinker Hatfield silhouette. If you’re upset you missed out on any of these, don’t worry — you can find them all right now on eBay.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Low-Impact Sneakers

The YY Nation Nimbo is the newest sustainable shoe style to join the Legacy Footwear collection and it's touted as "the lowest carbon footprint sneaker in the world.” The shoe is made from earth-friendly materials like bamboo and algae and it boasts a carbon footprint of just 5.45 kilograms CO2e—according to YY Nation, this low-impact sneaker has three times fewer carbon emissions than typical sneakers.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
Financial Times

What’s under the bonnet of Virgil Abloh’s latest collaboration with Mercedes-Benz?

When Gorden Wagener, chief design officer of Mercedes-Benz, first paid a visit to Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton’s headquarters in Paris there was a small hitch. “It was a Saturday, and I was in front of this huge building but there was no doorbell,” says Wagener, who eventually gained entrance, via a series of phone calls, security gates and an elevator, to the studio of the men’s artistic director for Louis Vuitton. “The space was nothing that I would have expected – there were DJ mixing decks, pieces of furniture and clothing in a bright open space. You know within the first five seconds if you are going to connect with someone and those first impressions are never wrong. That meeting two years ago was the start of a great friendship and collaboration.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Stuffed-Bear-Themed Sneakers

'Vans Vault,' the Vans sublabel focused on vintage-style clothing lines, has released a new stuffed-bear-themed sneaker. The 'Unstuffed Bear' is an elegant design placed around a Vans classic Mid shoe. The fur-inspired parts of the Unstuffed Bear shoe are brown and marshmallow-colored. Surrounding this fur is a set of hard...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Diesel Debuts New Prototype Sneaker

Diesel has unveiled an all-new sneaker design, launching the Prototype silhouette as a nod to the label’s direction under creative director Glenn Martens. The silhouette — which made its debut in Diesel’s Spring/Summer 2022 show — features a number of industrial and technical references across its design. The stand-out features...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Entrupy Beta Tests Sneaker Authentication

Organizations that buy or sell more than 10 pairs of sneakers per month can apply to participate in the beta test. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires and more than 25% live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Virgil Abloh, Pioneer Fashion Designer, Dead At 41

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, the founder of the Off-White luxury fashion label and the first Black artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear, died Sunday (November 28) after a private battle with cancer, according a statement shared on Louis Vuitton's verified Twitter account. "LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC7 Chicago

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private battle with cancer

CHICAGO -- Designer Virgil Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died of cancer. He was 41. Abloh's death was announced Sunday by the luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) and the Off-White label, the haute streetwear brand Abloh founded in 2013. Abloh was the artistic director for Louis Vuitton's menswear.
CHICAGO, IL
primenewsghana.com

Famous Ghanaian designer Virgil Abloh dead

Louis Vuitton menswear designer Virgil Abloh has died of cancer at the age of 41. LVMH, the French holding company that owns the luxury fashion brand, said on Sunday that Abloh had passed away earlier that day after several years’ private struggle with the disease. "We are all shocked after...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy