ASRock Z690 Taichi Review: More M.2, Please

Large curved ultrawide gaming displays featuring a high resolution tend to be quite expensive, but Monoprice has to make a large 49-inch gaming LCD that costs less than $1000. The Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch display is designed for gamers that want to have the maximum screen real estate for their titles, perhaps even replacing a couple of 24- or 27-inch displays with 16:9 aspect ratios. The Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch uses an 8-bit VA panel featuring a 32:9 aspect ratio, 1800R curvature, and 5120x1440 resolution. Brightness isn't exactly class-leading, at 400 nits, but the panel advertises a 3000:1 aspect ratio, a 4ms GtG response time, 120Hz refresh rate, Adaptive-Sync, and a 178°/178° viewing angles.
