ASRock Z690 Taichi Review: More M.2, Please

By Joe Shields
Tom's Hardware
 6 days ago
At $589.99, the ASRock Z690 Taichi sports an overbuilt VRM, three M.2 sockets, Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2.5 GbE with Wi-Fi 6E and an updated appearance. If you’re in the market for a sub-$600 board and the three M.2 sockets or price point aren’t prohibitive, the Z690 Taichi is a solid option...

