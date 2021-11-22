ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir Performs Drake's 'God's Plan' Following Truce

By Michael Saponara
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor someone looking for even more proof the Drake and Kanye West war has come to an end, look no further than the opening of the latest edition of Sunday Service. Ye opened the Sunday (November 21) sermon with the Sunday Service Choir performing a gospel rendition of Drizzy’s 2018 diamond...

Kanye West slammed ‘SNL’ for ‘making’ Kim Kardashian say ‘I

Kanye West appeared on N.O.R.E.’s popular “Drink Champs” podcast. The rapper criticized “SNL” for scripting jokes about his divorce during Kim Kardashian’s monologue. “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together,” he said. Ye (formerly known as Kanye...
Kanye West Goes Public with Reported GF — She’s Half His Age

After a rumored summer romance with Irina Shayk, it looks like Kanye West is moving on with a new woman!. Photographer Shane Zisk snapped a pic of West, 44, sitting courtside with 22-year-old model Vinetria at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Page Six reports Kanye and Vinteria...
Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West's claims they'll be 'back together'

Kim Kardashian has reportedly not been swayed to reconsider her divorce from Kanye West after the rapper made claims that God would "bring them back together." In a post shared to his Instagram Story earlier this week, the 44-year-old quoted an article from TMZ alongside a throwback photo of him and his estranged wife kissing. The throwback post came just a few days after he made a public speech about his plans to keep his family together and "change the narrative" around his marriage.
The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
Kanye West Believes He and Kim Kardashian Separating Is Influencing ‘Millions of Families’ to Think That Separation Is OK

Kanye West believes his separation from Kim Kardashian is having an affect on millions of families. On Wednesday (Nov. 24), Ye spoke at the Los Angeles Mission's annual Thanksgiving event in the Skid Row section of Los Angeles. During his speech, the multi-Grammy winning artist talked about his breakup and wanting to salvage his marriage. "The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed," Kanye told the crowd. "In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband. But right now today, for whatever reason—I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here. I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic, but I’m here to change that narrative. I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family."
Larry Hoover Jr. Speaks on Drake and Kanye’s Reconciliation

On Tuesday, Drake and Kanye were able to lay their beef to rest thanks to J. Prince and Larry Hoover Jr. On December 9th, the two artists will share the stage in Los Angeles for a benefit concert on behalf of Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples founder currently serving life in prison despite being eligible for release.
Kanye West Wants Kim Kardashian Back: 'I've Made Mistakes'

Los Angeles, CA – Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be in the middle of officially ending their seven-year marriage after the reality TV star filed for divorce in February, but Kanye believes their relationship can still be saved — with God’s help. The Yeezy billionaire popped up in Skid...
Stream: Kanye West’s ‘Donda (Deluxe)’

Kanye West, or Ye as he is formally known as now, is back with more new music. For, the music superstar has just unleashed the deluxe version of his most recent album, ‘Donda.’. The album features the new tracks: ‘Life Of The Party’ with Andre 3000 and IRKO, ‘Remote Control...
Watch Part 2 of Kanye West's 'Drink Champs' Interview

Shortly after being announced, Revolt TV has now released Part 2 of Kanye West‘s Drink Champs interview. Living up to the teaser delivered, ‘Ye once again proved why he is one of the most controversial artists around in the over an hour cut. Part 1 of the interview was released...
Kanye West and Drake Squash Beef, Share Posts From Rapper’s Toronto Mansion

The latest chapter in the Kanye West and Drake beef has come to an end. Both rappers took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce their reconciliation, as Ye posted a picture of the two together. Drake and Kanye then followed it up with a video of Dave Chappelle speaking inside the Certified Lover Boy’s Toronto mansion about the two artist’s putting their differences aside. “Make some noise for Kanye and Drake and make some noise for our reconciliation,” Chappelle can be heard saying in a clip Ye posted to his IG Stories.
And The Winner Is Andre 3000’s Verse On Kanye West’s DONDA

After taking the time to individually address the backlash Kanye faced for not having certain artist on DONDA, Kanye released the deluxe version Sunday night. It features tracks from Young Thug, Kid Cudi and Andre 3000. The track that’s on everyone’s lips is “Life of the Party”. This track caused a lot of drama after it was leaked and Andre immediately made a statement about how he had no intentions of being included in anyone’s beef. “Life of the Party” was originally the only explicit song on the entire project but after listening on Spotify it has a series of bleeps which indicates that Kanye edited tis version. On the hand, the explicit version is still on Apple Music.
Drake and Kanye Squashed Their Beef. What’s Next?

It happened. After months years of tense back-and-forths between Kanye West and Drake, they each shared photos and videos with each other on Tuesday night, suggesting they’ve squashed their beef. Here are the rumors behind the social media posts: the two had dinner together in Toronto, spoke backstage at Dave...
Kanye West Officially Releases André 3000 Collab 'Life Of The Party' Following Drake Leak

Kanye West finally released the deluxe version of Donda on Sunday (November 14) much to the surprise of his ever-loyal fans. Although the tracklist was slightly rearranged, the updated version of the Billboard 200 chart-topping album contained the André 3000 collaboration, “Life Of The Party,” which Drake devilishly leaked in September in an attempt to outsmart his contemporary.
Kanye West's 'The College Dropout' Bear Costume Selling for $1M USD

Andrew Barber of Fake Shore Drive blog sat down with Eric Arginksy, the owner and creator of the bear costume showcased in Kanye West’s The College Dropout album, as they discuss the creation of the mascot ensemble as well as the hefty price tag it currently carries. The bear that...
Kanye West Watches His Son Saint Play Football With Tom Brady - To Drake's Delight

Tampa, FL – “They say I’m crazy, but that’s the best thing goin’ for me/You can’t lynch Marshawn if Tom Brady throwin’ to me,” Kanye West rapped on Tyler, The Creator’s “Smuckers” in 2015. Six years later, Kanye’s line has come to life (well, almost). On Monday (November 21), Mr....
