ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Wishlist: 20 Best Gifts for the Gearhead

By Tim Huber
hiconsumption.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a select group of individuals, cars and motorcycles represent far more than just a mode of transportation, standing as a passion and way of life. As helpful and convenient as it is to have this type of person in your life — especially when it comes time to perform an...

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Oprah’s Favorite Things List: Here are the best 2021 holiday gifts and where to buy them right now

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List is finally here, ready to solve all of your shopping conundrums for the fast-approaching holiday season. The annual shopping list from Oprah Winfrey was posted Monday to OprahDaily.com, and the full list became available on Amazon at the same time. It includes a whopping 110 items personally recommended by Oprah, and almost guaranteed to include the perfect gift for someone on your shopping list.
SHOPPING
digg.com

Best Gifts For Hiking And Camping

Just because it's cold during end-of-year gift giving doesn't mean your outdoorsy friends aren't excited about gear for hiking and camping. In fact, the off season is perfect for quiet hikes and ultra-chill camping trips as long as they have everything necessary for a toasty warm adventure. Below, you'll find...
SHOPPING
KHON2

Best gifts for every grandpa

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for every grandpa are best?  Grandparents are our earliest supporters. They provide insight into our heritage and culture. They also play a vital role in our families’ lives whether they live nearby or far away. Because they are so important, only the best can do […]
LIFESTYLE
WOWK 13 News

Best gift for dogs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for dogs is best?  When most people think of picking out a gift, they usually have a particular person in mind and can cater the item to their tastes. If they don’t know the person well, a gift card is always an option. Choosing a […]
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mcqueen
everythinglubbock.com

Best budget gift for dads

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shopping with limited funds can be challenging, especially when you are looking for a gift for someone as special as Dad. You need to find an item your father will love and you can afford, but one that doesn’t suggest that you scrimped on your purchase.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
jillianharris.com

Gifts Justin Actually Has on His Wishlist This Holiday Season!

Hey everyone! It’s Justin here and I am so excited to be taking over Jill’s blog today to share with you some of my top gift picks this holiday season. So, if you have anyone on your list who loves to cook, is an avid farmer, enjoys comfortable but trendy clothes, and likes to relax after a long day with a good ol’ game on the Nintendo Switch, make sure to get your browsers ready, because they will sure love these epic items I’m about to share with you today!
AGRICULTURE
FOX40

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
RECIPES
WGNO

Best holiday gifts for in-laws

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift is best for your in-laws? Shopping for a holiday gift for in-laws can be stressful. If you are new to the family, you may be unsure about what to buy. On the other hand, if you’ve been married for years, there’s a good […]
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Performance Car#Gearhead#Coffee Beans#Iron Resin#British Millerain Co#Klamath Flannel#Talon#The Gerber Strap Cutter#Biltwell#Bruce Brown Films#Solar Productions#Iron Air Magazine
WOWK 13 News

Best tools to give as gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which tools are best to give as gifts? We all have that person in our life who’s afraid of, or maybe just ambivalent toward, home repairs.  You can usually tell who this is because they have a pile of unhung paintings in the corner, their drain […]
LIFESTYLE
hiconsumption.com

The 10 Best Luxury Watches for the New Collector

While there is certainly plenty of joy to be had in collecting affordable watches, the siren song of the luxury watch often proves too tempting for many a collector to ignore. The story is almost always the same. A person develops a passing interest in mechanical watches. They pick up an affordable automatic, maybe a Seiko. Then they decide to expand their collection and add another affordable to the mix. Then another. And before you know it, they’re budgeting five grand to graduate to their first “big boy” watch from the likes of Omega and Tudor. We’ve seen it happen a thousand times. But luxury watches are a significant investment, and we wouldn’t want you to waste your money on the wrong one. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to the best luxury watches for the new collector.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GolfWRX

2021 GolfWRX Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts for the Gearhead

It’s that time of year again, GolfWRX members, the moment we start filling our wish lists with the golf gear we want this holiday season. The GolfWRX Holiday Gift Guide was created to ensure that our readers give (and hopefully receive) the very best golf gifts on the planet. These gift ideas will suit any budget, and each item was hand-picked by our staff.
SHOPPING
hiconsumption.com

Black Friday: The 10 Best Everyday Carry Deals

For most EDC enthusiasts, their everyday loadout is a constantly evolving collection of gear that’s slowly upgraded over time as new offerings debut on the market. And while upgrading one’s kit can admittedly be an expensive endeavor — especially when opting for more high-end items — annual Black Friday sales can be a fantastic way to snag the piece(s) of gear you’ve had your eye on all year without breaking the bank. So, with this in mind, we’ve thoroughly poured over the ever-growing segment that is the everyday carry space to deliver this guide to the best Black Friday EDC deals.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Three Black Friday Gift Ideas for Gearheads

Looking for Black Friday gift ideas for the gearhead in your life? Don’t worry, we have a few suggestions to share and none of them have a risk of spontaneously combusting. We found three items that we think any gear head would love to get this holiday season. If that special someone in your life loves cars, they are going to love everything on this list.
SHOPPING
KXRM

The go-to gift guide for the makeup lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which makeup gift set is best? If you want to restock your makeup collection or simply want to buy a nice gift for a loved one, purchase a makeup gift set. Makeup gift sets usually work within a particular range of colors or color palettes. For […]
MAKEUP
WSPA 7News

Best high-tech gifts for mom

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best high-tech gifts for Mom? If you’re reading this, you’re probably wondering what to get for the mothers in your life. There are always the classics, such as flowers, chocolates and personalized DIY gifts, but if your mom appreciates cutting-edge tech and forward-thinking […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: 10 Awesome Things We’re Shopping at Adidas

It’s all about those three famous stripes. From professional athletes to music legends, adidas has become one of the most iconic footwear and sports apparel brands to wear in the world, with a good mix of stylish, high-tech and everyday kicks and gear that just keep getting better. And now, the company has made it even simpler to switch up your fall and winter wardrobe. This week, adidas is running a Black Friday sale that you won’t want to miss this year — a handful of gear’s significantly marked down right now, with select products up to 50% off through November...
SHOPPING
SPY

Stocking Stuffer Deal: Get 30% Off 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 Collector’s Kit

Black Friday is finally here, and some of the deals we’ve found are purely amazing. Without even leaving your home, you can shop the best Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers, best toys, and more. This holiday season, Amazon has lowered the prices on many of its most popular products, including the Fire TV Stick 4K, Echo Show 8, Casper mattresses, Apple AirPods, TVs, and more. Right now, you can get 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 Collector’s Kit at Amazon for 30% off. This drops the price from its regular listing price of $28.99 to $20.29.     5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 Collector’s Kit This 5 Surprise Mini Brand Collector’s Kit is a great stocking stuffer. Each contains four minis with five collectible items inside, including Lunchables, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz Ketchup, BabyBel, and more.  This 30% off 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 Collector’s Kit deal is only available for a limited time, so be sure to act quickly. Buy: 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 Collector’s Kit $28.99       Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
TRAVEL
Rolling Stone

More Than Air Fryers: Here Are the Best Home and Kitchen Deals To Shop This Black Friday

Black Friday is coming up fast, and new data from Adobe’s 2021 Holiday Shopping Forecast predicts major deals on furniture and bedding, tools, kitchen gear and home appliances in particular. And they’re not wrong — some of the best home and kitchen deals of the season are live. In addition to the big box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, shoppers will be able to score home and kitchen Black Friday discounts online at sites like Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney and Sam’s Club (which now has a 90-day free trial to let you shop SamsClub.com without a membership). Especially if you’re worried about pandemic-related delays to the...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy