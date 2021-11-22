Free parking returns

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Free parking at City of Huntington downtown metered spaces will return for another holiday season, according to city officials.

The designated free time applies to all metered spaces in the downtown area.

Parking will be free on the last Friday of this month as well as four Fridays in December.

Officials reminded motorists that parking is always free at downtown metered spaces on Saturdays and Sundays.

It also is free seven days a week in the Central City antiques district on 14th Street West, they added.