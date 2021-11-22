ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Free parking returns

By Ron Gregory
Lootpress
Lootpress
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IV6EB_0d3xS79p00

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Free parking at City of Huntington downtown metered spaces will return for another holiday season, according to city officials.

The designated free time applies to all metered spaces in the downtown area.

Parking will be free on the last Friday of this month as well as four Fridays in December.

Officials reminded motorists that parking is always free at downtown metered spaces on Saturdays and Sundays.

It also is free seven days a week in the Central City antiques district on 14th Street West, they added.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Christmas at the Fair kicks off

FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The State Fair of West Virginia is happy to announce Christmas at the Fair is back!. This year is the second annual Christmas Light Drive-Thru experience. You can see the lights on Thursdays-Sundays from 6 PM – 9 PM. Christmas at the Fair will allow patrons to safely drive-through the property while enjoying the sights and sounds of the holidays.
FAIRLEA, WV
Lootpress

Model train show in Alderson Depot

ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A model train show will be held in the Historic 1896 C&O Train Depot in Alderson on Saturday, December 4 from 10-4 and Sunday, December 5 from 1-4. Sponsored by Alderson Main Street and hosted by Lee Skaggs and Jim Bowling, visitors will be able to see model trains as well as the railroad memorabilia in the Depot.
ALDERSON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy