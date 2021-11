While the first episode of The Princes and The Press—a two-part BBC documentary that started airing last week—looked at the unsurprisingly fraught relationship between the royal family and the tabloid media machine, it also featured some revelations. Though it’s widely recognized that the rabid treatment of the royal family by the tabloid press is over-the-top and inappropriate (Prince Harry has even previously blamed the media’s “culture of exploitation” for the death of his mother, Princess Diana), the new documentary goes into some never-before-heard details—and saw at least one former investigator apologize to Prince Harry for their behavior.

