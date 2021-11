Unfortunately, for some, you may now be learning that we are approximately less than two months away from the beginning of a very chilly season. It is official — winter is coming. But do not fret! If you are completely and entirely behind on your seasonal preparations, you’re not alone. With Halloween out of the way and Thanksgiving mostly irrelevant when it comes to decor — because who decorates their dorm to be Thanksgiving-themed — there is now plenty of time to get into the cold spirit of the upcoming frost. Assuming enough people flush ice cubes down their toilets and tuck a few compostable dining hall spoons under their pillows, we may get some snow. Mother nature and global warming are at the wheel for that, however.

