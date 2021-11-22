Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 11/21

HomePrep Sports Weekly PodcastKamiak KnightsPrep Sports Weekly Podcast 11/15/21. Prep Sports Weekly for Monday, November 15, 2021. We relive the post-game interview with Bothell Cougars head football coach Tom Bainter, from last Friday’s Class 4A Regional victory over the Glacier Peak Grizzlies. Then live interviews with Lake Stevens head football coach Tom Tri, ahead of Saturday’s Class 4A Quarterfinal match-up with Gonzaga Prep and with Marysville Pilchuck head football coach Brandon Carson, ahead of Saturday’s Class 3A Quarterfinal match-up with Yelm. Finally, a state champion swimmer in the 100 Fly; Kamiak’s Claire Smith.
