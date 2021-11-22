ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

NTT Research PHI Lab Adds to its Scientific Staff

HPCwire
 6 days ago

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 — NTT Research, Inc., a division of NTT, today announced that in the first eight months of 2021, its Physics & Informatics (PHI) Lab has gained six new scientists. These include Senior Research Scientists Adil Gangat and Sho Sugiura; Research Scientists Thibault Chervy, Edwin Ng, and...

www.hpcwire.com

Phys.org

A 3D ink made of living cells for creating living structures

A team of researchers from Harvard University and Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, has developed a type of living ink that can be used to print living materials. In their paper published in the journal Nature Communications, the group describes how they made their ink and possible uses for it.
ENGINEERING
HPCwire

SC21: Larry Smarr on The Rise of Supernetwork Data Intensive Computing

Larry Smarr, founding director of Calit2 (now Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of California San Diego) and the first director of NCSA, is one of the seminal figures in the U.S. supercomputing community. What began as a personal drive, shared by others, to spur the creation of supercomputers in the U.S. for scientific use, later expanded into a drive to link those supercomputers with high-speed optical networks, and blossomed into the notion of building a distributed, high-performance computing infrastructure – replete with compute, storage and management capabilities – available broadly to the science community.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Meet Gina Tourassi, Director of the ORNL National Center for Computational Sciences

Nov. 23, 2021 — This is a continuing profile series on the directors of the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science User Facilities. These scientists lead a variety of research institutions that provide researchers with the most advanced tools of modern science including accelerators, colliders, supercomputers, light sources and neutron sources, as well as facilities for studying the nano world, the environment, and the atmosphere.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
HPCwire

DOE Announces $70M for Earth System Model Development in Partnership with SciDAC

Nov. 23, 2021 — Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced plans to provide $70 million for research in Earth system model development which will contribute to further development of the Energy Exascale Earth System Model (E3SM) through collaborations that will use DOE high performance computers to enable advanced modeling via mathematical and computational solutions. The Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing (SciDAC) partnership brings together experts in key areas of earth sciences, applied mathematics, and computer science to take maximum advantage of high-performance computing resources.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
HPCwire

Call for Position Papers: ASCR Workshop on Visualization for Science

Nov. 23, 2021 — The Office of Advanced Scientific Computing Research has announced a call for position papers for its ASCR Workshop on Visualization for Science. To better understand the open challenges and opportunities and to identify the basic research needs for the next generation of visual tools and technologies the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) is sponsoring a workshop on Visualization for Science. Topics of interest are:
SCIENCE
basinnow.com

Research From Bingham Research Center Published In Scientific Journal

Research from the USU Bingham Research Center in the Uinta Basin was published this week in ‘Nature’, an international scientific journal. The scientific study is titled, ‘Declining methane emissions and steady, high leakage rates observed over multiple years in a western US oil/gas production basin’. Their research, which started in 2015, is among the first in a scholarly journal to provide data with continuous and long term monitoring of methane emissions. ‘USU Today’ shares that the methane emissions tracked are from oil and gas wells and the study is considered crucial in order to have real data about the impact of the oil and gas industry and the ways to stop methane leaks. “The earth has only one atmosphere,” says research associate professor Seth Lyman, director of the Bingham Research Center at Utah State University’s Uintah Basin campus, “and emissions in one area can impact air quality and climate across the globe. Oil and natural gas facilities are not evenly distributed around the state or around the world, but climate impacts from fossil fuels are not dependent on the location of emissions.” Dr. Lyman is listed along with five others as the study’s authors. So what does the study share? It’s complicated but it did show that between 2015 and 2020 methane emissions in the Uinta Basin cut in about half. The leak rate stayed the same even with decreases in natural gas production which was surprising because research had previously concluded that lowering production actually increases the leak rate. So the fact that the leak rate stayed the same was something of note. Researchers ruled out regulation as the reason for the emissions decline but it was noted that at least one company in the Uinta Basin took voluntary action to detect and repair leaks. Obviously methane leaks affect air quality but Dr. Lyman also explains that the leaks waste energy and increase costs. “Besides the obvious (and more important) health impacts to residents of the Basin, air quality problems lead to increased regulation of oil and gas development, which increases costs, and those costs are passed on to consumers,” Lyman says. The study can be found on nature.com or linked to through usu.edu/today.
UINTAH, UT
rit.edu

Brown Hall begins its evolution to research lab facilities

Brown Hall will get a face lift as it becomes a new location for several science and engineering research laboratories. Work is expected to begin on the redesign of the building, on the west side of campus, which previously housed offices of RIT’s Division of Marketing and Communications and several classrooms.
ROCHESTER, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Albright adds equipment to Science Research Institute

READING, Pa. — The Science Research Institute at Albright College in Reading is celebrating a major upgrade. State-of-the-art equipment is on display inside the new facility at North 11th and Rockland streets. Students in grades 5-12 at schools across Berks County will be bused over after regular school hours to...
READING, PA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Tokyo, JP
Willamette University

Biology professor honored with scientific research award

Professor of Biology Christopher Smith has won the 2021 Lynwood W. Swanson Scientific Research Award from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. Evaluated by a panel of national experts, Smith was chosen because he is widely acknowledged as a global expert in the diversity of yuccas, has a well-supported, sustained and productive research program that involves undergraduate research colleagues and has mentored more than 30 student researchers since he started working at Willamette University in 2008, said Moses Lee, senior director of scientific research and enrichment programs at Murdock.
SALEM, OR
aithority.com

Oracle for Research Introduces New Cloud Service and Awards to Accelerate Scientific Innovation

Oracle for Research, Oracle’s global community that uses cloud computing to accelerate scientific discovery, announced new resources that enable researchers, scientists, and developers to solve the world’s most complex problems. Oracle Open Data is a newly created cloud service that curates information—spatial images, protein sequences, and annotated text files—from the world’s leading scientific databases. The repository connects researchers, developers, students and educators with petabytes of open data from trusted resources. Oracle for Research also unveiled two award programs that offer new pathways to advance science and support global research communities in the Oracle Cloud ecosystem.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Californian

Berkeley Lab receives $13M for electric vehicle battery research

Researchers at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory were awarded more than $13 million from the U.S. Department of Energy, or DOE, to fund ongoing research on solid state batteries and connected vehicles with the aim to make an easier switch to electric vehicles. Berkeley Lab is one of 26 laboratories...
BERKELEY, CA
HPCwire

Inspur’s Liquid Cooling HPC Brings Fast Deployment and High Performance to Scientific Research

Inspur’s newest liquid cooling HPC system provides high computing performance and unified deployment to drive iHarbour’s growing needs for computing power. The new institution’s new platform, powered by Inspur’s system, advances iHarbour’s scientific research and innovation. Inspur’s flexible liquid cooling solution is used by Western Science and Technology Innovation Harbour...
COMPUTERS
oberlin.edu

Students Explore Oberlin’s Range of Research in This Year’s Lab Crawl

Lab Crawl was well attended this semester with many students making stops at demonstrations held in one or more of 22 labs across campus. Since its inception in 2013, Oberlin’s Center for Learning, Education and Research in the Sciences (CLEAR) has organized Lab Crawl as a way to introduce students to research at Oberlin College. The last time the event was held was in 2019, just before the pandemic, which made this year’s crawl a new experience for both first- and second-year students.
OBERLIN, OH
WPFO

Maine lab says research on salamanders could lead to medical breakthroughs

BAR HARBOR (WGME) -- A scientist from Maine has discovered a white blood cell in a type of salamander that could pave the way for regenerative medicine in people. Dr. James Godwin at the MDI Biological Laboratory says the cells are part of the salamander’s immune system which allow them to regenerate entire limbs.
MAINE STATE
KRQE News 13

Air Force Research Lab, New Mexico Tech to further space exploration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology (NMT) is one step closer to space exploration thanks to the Air Force Research Laboratory. The university is getting $6.2 million to complete the first phase of its $30 million five-year project for the Magdalena Ridge Observatory Interferometer. “When complete, the project will improve detection […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Air Force Research Lab awards $1B contract for space-related technology

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Air Force Research Laboratory awarded its largest-ever contract for space-related technology to a Utah company. The contract worth up to $1 billion was awarded to Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory. Scientists at Utah State will conduct engineering and research with the money. The Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland develops […]
UTAH STATE
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

