If you've been thinking about investing in a new Apple laptop, now could well be the time to buy. The 2020 M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are some of the best, all-round laptops on the market. And right now you can get both for an unbeatable price. In the US, B&H Photo has a huge $100 off the M1 MacBook Air, taking it down to under $900 for the first time. And over at Adorama, the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro also has a $100 saving – now just $1,199.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO