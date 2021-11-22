ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Mercedes-Benz S 580 e gets better with 4Matic option

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes-Benz only announced the two-wheel-drive version of the S 580 e PHEV in July, and the luxury maker has already improved it. The most powerful S-Class in the lineup so far hasn't made it to the U.S. yet, so this is a preview of what we expect to eventually come our...

www.autoblog.com

