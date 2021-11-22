Police: Man charged with killing wife, family dog

HARRINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Harrington man has been charged with killing his wife and the family dog, Delaware State Police said.

Richard Nelson, 69, called 911 to report that he killed his wife and dog Sunday morning, police said in a news release on Monday. A responding Harrington police officer who arrived first at the home on East Lucky Estates Drive, entered through a partially open garage door and found a woman dead in a pool of blood on the floor, police said.

While the officer waited for responding troopers, police said Nelson came out of the garage and was taken into custody without incident. Troopers and detectives confirmed that the woman, identified as Sandra Nelson, 74, had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead, police said. An autopsy will determine the exact cause and manner of death. Police also found the family dog stabbed to death in a bedroom.

Richard Nelson has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and cruelly or unnecessarily kills or injures any animal. He’s being held on $522,000 cash bond.

It’s not known whether Nelson has an attorney.