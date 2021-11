It finally happened, ARMYs. Months after dropping their “My Universe” collab in September, BTS and Coldplay performed their song for the first time at the 2021 American Music Awards. As expected, their live team-up was *everything*. In fact, it was so good that fans called it the highlight of the night. You need to see ARMYs’ reactions to BTS and Coldplay’s “My Universe” performance, because they express how we all felt watching the duo take the stage.

