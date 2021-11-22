ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Min Jae and Kim Hyang Gi in talks to join upcoming tvN drama 'Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se Poong'

By Dani-Dee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Min Jae and Kim Hyang Gi may be starring in a drama together soon!. According to the two actors' agencies, they received offers to...

Lim Ji Yeon Joins as the Second Female Lead Opposite Song Hye Kyo in Kim Eun Sook’s Upcoming Revenge Drama The Glory

On the heels of K-actress Song Hye Kyo‘s new drama Now, We are Breaking Up premiering last weekend, this week there is casting news of her upcoming next drama. Famed screenwriter Kim Eun Sook‘s next drama The Glory will star Song Hye Kyo as a revenge driven teacher getting justice on her high school era tormentors who are now rich wives with kids. Lim Ji Yeon has been cast as the second female lead in The Glory which means she’s a rich wife that everyone envies. The drama is slated to be an 8-episode run in each season for a two season run. Directing is the PD of Secret Forest (Stranger) and Record of Youth, whose most current drama is Happiness, so it’s a new collab with Kim Eun Sook rather than her using the PD she’s worked with multiple times. The drama is scheduled to air in 2022.
Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jung Min, Won Jin Ah, And More Face Hell As Society Collapses In “Hellbound” Poster

Upcoming drama “Hellbound” released a thrilling new poster!. Helmed by “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Hellbound” is a Netflix series set in a world where humans face a frightening supernatural phenomenon: emissaries from hell who appear on Earth without warning and condemn people to hell. Amidst the chaos caused by this terrifying new reality, an emerging religion led by Jung Jin Soo (played by Yoo Ah In) begins to gain popularity, while others desperately search for the truth behind this strange phenomenon.
Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Won Jin Ah, And More Talk About What Drew Them To “Hellbound,” Working With “Train To Busan” Director, And More

“Hellbound” recently held a press conference with actors Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jung Min, Won Jin Ah, Yang Ik Joon, and director Yeon Sang Ho. Helmed by “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Hellbound” is a six-part Netflix series set in a world where humans face a frightening supernatural phenomenon: emissaries from hell who appear on Earth without warning and condemn people to hell. Amidst the chaos caused by this terrifying new reality, an emerging religion led by Jung Jin Soo (played by Yoo Ah In) begins to gain popularity, while others desperately search for the truth behind this strange phenomenon.
Yoo Seung Ho Turns Into A Studious Examinee In Upcoming Historical Drama

KBS’s new historical drama “Thinking of the Moon When the Flower Blooms” (literal translation) has shared a glimpse of Yoo Seung Ho in character!. “When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” is a drama set in the Joseon era, during the time when prohibition laws were at their strongest. The series will tell the love story of Kang Ro Seo (played by Hyeri), a struggling aristocrat who starts illegally making alcohol in order to support her family, and Joseon’s greatest inspector Nam Young (played by Yoo Seung Ho), who is known for living a very principled life.
Kim Min-jae, Kim Hyang-gi courted for new tvN sageuk

Kim Min-jae (Dal-li and Gamjatang) and Kim Hyang-gi (Moment at Eighteen) are considering offers to star in tvN’s upcoming drama Joseon Psychologist Yoo Se-poong. The drama is based on a novel by the same name that won the 2016 National Korean Story Contest. Set in the Joseon dynasty, it follows the story of mental health healer who emerges to help treat patients and support people’s wellness.
Watch: Hyeri, Yoo Seung Ho, Byun Woo Seok, And Kang Mina Prepare For A Rebellion In Upcoming Drama Teaser

KBS’s upcoming historical drama “When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” (literal title) released a new teaser!. “When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” is a drama set in the Joseon era, during the time when prohibition laws were at their strongest. The series will tell the love story of Kang Ro Seo (played by Hyeri), a struggling aristocrat who starts illegally making alcohol in order to support her family, and Joseon’s greatest inspector Nam Young (played by Yoo Seung Ho), who is known for living a very principled life.
Choi Woo Shik And Kim Da Mi Talk About Reuniting For New Drama, Their Motivations For Work, And More

Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi recently shot a pictorial together for Cosmopolitan!. The two actors are starring in “Our Beloved Summer,” a rom-com drama about the complicated feelings of a couple that broke up while saying, “It was awful with you. Let’s never meet again!” But when the documentary they filmed 10 years ago in high school suddenly becomes popular, they’re forced to be together in front of the camera once more.
South Korea: Yoo Jae Suk has become a shareholder of Kakao Entertainment

Seoul [South Korea], November 17 (ANI/Global Economic): Korean comedian and MC Yoo Jae-suk has become a shareholder of Kakao Entertainment. He reportedly refused Kakao's offer, but participated in recent capital increase with singer Yoo Hee-yeol, the head of his agency Athena Music. They will focus on expanding and growing Athena's business.
Kim So Hyun, Lee Do Hyun, And Sung Si Kyung To Host 2021 KBS Drama Awards

The MCs have been announced for the 2021 KBS Drama Awards!. On November 23, it was reported that Kim So Hyun, Lee Do Hyun, and Sung Si Kyung would be hosting this year’s ceremony. Later on the same day, a source from KBS confirmed the news was true and added, “This year’s awards ceremony will be held offline. However, it may change depending on the situation.”
Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Won Jin Ah, And More Show Dedication On The “Heaven-Like” Set Of “Hellbound”

“Hellbound” has released bright behind-the-scenes photos!. Helmed by “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Hellbound” is a six-part Netflix series set in a world where humans face a frightening supernatural phenomenon: emissaries from hell who appear on Earth without warning and condemn people to hell. Amidst the chaos caused by this terrifying new reality, an emerging religion led by Jung Jin Soo (played by Yoo Ah In) begins to gain popularity, while others desperately search for the truth behind this strange phenomenon. The drama also stars Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jung Min, Won Jin Ah, Yang Ik Joon, and Lee Re.
Park Seo Joon and Kim Go Eun Top the Japan Viewer Poll on Favorite K-drama Female and Male Stars

I still remember when Bae Yong Joon and Choi Ji Woo would top every Japan viewer poll on anything Hallyu related for a good decade and more after Winter Sonata swept the nation. They’ve dropped off for years now but it’s still interesting to see which Korean stars are resonating with Japanese audiences and I get they definitely have a vibe and preference. For the ladies, a recent Japanese audience poll on favorite K-actress has Kim Go Eun topping the list, followed in second by Han Hyo Joo, then IU in third, Kim Yoo Jung then fourth, and Park Min Young rounding out the top 5 spot. For the men, it’s Park So Joon then Lee Min Ho, third spot is Park Hyung Shik, then Gong Yoo, and finally Cha Eun Woo squeezes into fifth. Some of these names have been popular in Japan also for years but the new arrivals in recent years have got to be Kim Go Eun and Cha Eun Woo. Some of the K-dramas that were popular in Japan which got these names ingrained with J-viewers include Why Secretary Kim, Moonlight Drawn by Stars, Hotel Del Luna, and oldies like Boys Before Flowers, Brilliant Legacy and Coffee Prince.
Actress Ye Ji Won tests positive for COVID-19; temporarily halts filming schedule

Actress Ye Ji Won has recently contracted COVID-19. On November 28 KST, KBS's upcoming historical drama 'Taejong Yi Bang Won' announced in an official statement that the actress tested positive for the virus on November 27. The virus was likely contracted when she was in contact with a COVID-19 case on November 24 at a schedule unrelated to the drama. However, Ye Ji Won had not been in contact with any of the cast or crew of 'Taejong Yi Bang Won' since the last time she was on set on November 23.
Watch: Yoo Seung Ho And Hyeri Are Afraid To Be Together Despite Their Love In Upcoming Historical Drama Teaser

KBS’s upcoming historical drama “When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” (literal title) released a new teaser with Yoo Seung Ho and Hyeri!. “When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” is a drama set in the Joseon era, during the time when prohibition laws were at their strongest. The series will tell the love story of Kang Ro Seo, a struggling aristocrat who starts illegally making alcohol in order to support her family (played by Hyeri), and Joseon’s greatest inspector Nam Young, who is known for living a very principled life (played by Yoo Seung Ho).
Yoo Seung Ho Turns Into An Intelligent Scholar Who Passes The Civil Service Exams With Flying Colors In Upcoming Historical Drama

KBS’s upcoming historical drama “When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” (literal title) has shared new stills of Yoo Seung Ho as a gifted individual!. “When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” is a drama set in the Joseon era, during the time when prohibition laws were at their strongest. The series will tell the love story of Kang Ro Seo, a struggling aristocrat who starts illegally making alcohol in order to support her family (played by Girl’s Day’s Hyeri), and Joseon’s greatest inspector Nam Young, who is known for living a very principled life (played by Yoo Seung Ho).
