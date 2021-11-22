B.I.G pose with sparklers in new concept photo for 'Flashback' comeback single

On November 22 KST, the FNC Entertainment boy group returned with their 10th mini album 'RUMINATION,' featuring title track "Trauma." In the music video, the members take on a 'fatal sexiness,' complete with sleek choreography incorporating impressive mirrored dancing and chairs. Lyrics that include "The love that was hot is broken / Frozen like ice / Pushing me away / Tangled like a spider's web / Our relationship, the end / Oh no" refer to starting over again on one's own after the end of a relationship – when the person you were with is no longer yours, but instead, the trauma in your past.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO