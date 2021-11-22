ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B.I.G pose with sparklers in new concept photo for 'Flashback' comeback single

By Dani-Dee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB.I.G is less than a day away from the release of their new single!. On November...

MONSTA X unveils more impressive concept photos for 'No Limit'

MONSTA X has unveiled more concept photos for 'No Limit'. In this new set of teasers, the members pose individually and in groups as they exude soft charm and charisma. Winter trees and cool colors flood their overall color scheme. Previously, they also posed as riders amid rough settings. MONSTA...
Jukjae Unveils 'One Another' Concept Photo

Singer-songwriter Jukjae has released a concept photo for his new single "One Another." On November 10 and 11, Antenna posted the concept photo for Jukjae's new single "One Another," set for release on November 16.
Kim Chung Ha drops comeback schedule for 'Killing Me' special single

Kim Chung Ha has dropped the comeback schedule for her special single 'Killing Me'. According to the schedule below, fans can expect photo teasers on November 21 KST and more until 'Killing Me' drops on the 29th. Kim Chung Ha's special single 'Killing Me' marks her first comeback since the Spanish version of her track "Demente" this past March.
#Music Video#Flashback#Sparklers
SF9 boast chic visuals in MV teaser for comeback single 'Trauma'

SF9 is only a week away from their latest comeback!. On November 15 KST, the FNC Entertainment boy group unveiled the music video teaser for their upcoming single "Trauma," the title track off of their tenth mini album 'RUMINATION.' In the teaser, fans are given a look at all nine members' sophisticated concept looks as they interact with the highly cinematic space around them. In the background, a sample of the song's hook and backing track can be heard.
B.I.G unveils a glowing 'FLASHBACK' teaser photo of Jinseok

B.I.G is getting closer to their long-awaited comeback!. The next member to feature in the line of teasers for their upcoming single album 'FLASHBACK' is Jinseok!. He sits on a counter. He seems to be in a contemplative mood, and the bright white light shrouds him beautifully!. 'FLASHBACK' is set...
ONEWE Unveils Concept Image for New Song 'Star'

ONEWE has completed the release of the concept photo for their new song, "Star." ONEWE recently released group and individual concept photos for their new title song "STAR" from their demo album "STUDIO WE: Recording #2" one after another through the official SNS.
B.I.G head off on a road trip in 'Flashback' MV teaser

B.I.G have dropped their music video teaser for "Flashback". In the MV teaser, B.I.G head off on a road trip from day to night. "Flashback" is the group's 8th single album, and it's set to drop on November 23 KST. Check out B.I.G's "Flashback" MV teaser above, and let us...
Kim Chung Ha continues to tease 'Killing Me' special single with new concept photos

Kim Chung Ha is only one week away from new music!. On November 22 KST, the solo artist continued to tease her upcoming special single "Killing Me" with two new concept images. In the images, she is seen wearing the same long lace dress seen in her lyrics teasers, boasting goddess visuals with luxurious long hair and a serene outdoor setting.
SF9 takes on a 'homme fatal' concept in MV for new single 'Trauma'

On November 22 KST, the FNC Entertainment boy group returned with their 10th mini album 'RUMINATION,' featuring title track "Trauma." In the music video, the members take on a 'fatal sexiness,' complete with sleek choreography incorporating impressive mirrored dancing and chairs. Lyrics that include "The love that was hot is broken / Frozen like ice / Pushing me away / Tangled like a spider's web / Our relationship, the end / Oh no" refer to starting over again on one's own after the end of a relationship – when the person you were with is no longer yours, but instead, the trauma in your past.
B.I.G reminisces on the past in MV teaser for upcoming single 'Flashback'

B.I.G is getting closer and closer to the release of their new single!. On November 21 KST, the boy group unveiled a music video teaser for their upcoming single "Flashback." Following the theme of the song's title, the teaser shows snippets of past B.I.G music videos for "Hello Hello" and "Are You Ready." The video then jumps to show the group in the present-day on the set of their upcoming video.
Hyolyn to make her comeback with new single, ‘Layin’ Low’

Former SISTAR member Hyolyn has announced her brand-new single, ‘Layin’ Low’. Earlier today (November 24), the K-pop idol revealed on Twitter that she is set to make her return later this month with the single ‘Layin’ Low’. The song will be Hyolyn’s second solo release of 2021, following ‘To Find A Reason’ with Mad Clown and Kim Seung-min.
Hyolyn signals her return with concept teasers for new single 'Layin' Low'

On November 25 KST, the solo artist unveiled concept teasers promoting her upcoming single "Layin' Low." In the images, she shows off her curves in tall boots and a revealing athleisure outfit. The new release comes roughly a year and three months from her most recent release – her second solo mini album 'Say My Name.'
Davichi Reportedly Preparing a New Song for Their December Comeback

Davichi was reported to be gearing for a comeback in December with a new song. Keep on reading for more details. Davichi to Make a December Comeback with a New Song, according to a News Outlet. On Nov. 24, the Korean media outlet SPOTVNEWS reported that Davichi is currently preparing...
ONF drops a new set of group and unit concept photos for 'Goosebumps'

ONF has now revealed more concept photos for 'Goosebumps.'. On November 28 at midnight KST, ONF dropped unit and group concept photos for their upcoming sixth mini-album 'Goosebumps.' While this marks their comeback in just 4 months after 'Popping' this past August, the group is working hard to deliver their comeback before all 5 Korean members enlist together.
TWICE drop teaser video for new Japanese single 'DOUGHNUT'

TWICE have unveiled the video teaser for their upcoming Japanese single 'DOUGHNUT'!. The image teaser above reveals a snowy wonderland as well as a release schedule. Fans can expect TWICE'S 'DOUGHNUT' music video teaser on December 1 KST, and the MV and digital start on the 3rd. Meanwhile, TWICE's 9th Japanese winter single is set for release on December 15 KST.
Minzy of 2NE1 fame drops 'Coming Soon' teaser for December

Minzy of 2NE1 fame has dropped a 'Coming Soon' teaser. On Twitter, Minzy shared the moving teaser image below that reveals a crown along with the message, "Are you ready?" Though there are not yet details on what's coming soon, fans are hoping it'll be a comeback in December. If...
MONSTA X drop 'Rush Hour' performance MV

MONSTA X have dropped their performance music video for "Rush Hour". In the performance MV, MONSTA X go over the choreography for their latest powerful song. "Rush Hour" compares the chaotic system of today's society to being stuck in rush hour, and it's the title song of their tenth mini album 'No Limit'.
Netizens think Kim Chung Ha's face has changed lately

While Kim Chung Ha is gearing up for her comeback, some netizens are speculating whether or not her face has changed recently. On November 26th, Kim Chung Ha made a guest appearance on Park Myung Soo's YouTube channel. The video revealed the behind-the-scenes of Park Myung Soo taking teaser pictures of the idol for her upcoming comeback.
