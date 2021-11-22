Dogs make the most of November snow

NEWS – This past weekend, we had our first snowfall. Granted it only stuck around for about an hour before it melted, but it’s definitely starting to feel like winter here even though it won’t officially be winter for another month. When I was a kid, we would go out and make snowmen and snow angels. I would have loved these cute snow molds that can make penguins, hearts, ducks, and more. You can buy the ones pictured here from personalnice.com for $13.98 – $29.98 and you can also find a variety of the same molds on Amazon for even less.

