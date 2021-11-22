ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Checking in on the candidates for Congress in 2022

By Elisabeth Moore
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 6 days ago

Next year’s Congressional midterm elections on Nov. 8, 2022, are less than one year away. Already, 1,444 candidates have filed to run for Congress. Of those candidates, 742 are Republicans, 573 are Democrats, and 20 are Libertarians. The remaining are Green Party, independents, or other parties.

The states with the highest number of declared congressional candidates are California (141), Florida (138), and Texas (123). Delaware and Vermont are tied with the fewest declared candidates, with one each. Hawaii, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Rhode Island each have two.

On Nov. 8, 2022, 469 seats in Congress will be up for election. That total includes 34 Senate seats and all 435 House seats. The current partisan balance in the Senate is 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats, and two Independents who caucus with the Democrats. In the House, Democrats hold 221 seats, Republicans hold 213, and one seat is vacant.

As of Nov. 18, six members of the Senate and 25 members of the House have announced they are not seeking re-election.

Comments / 0

Related
sent-trib.com

Latta will run again for Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, has announced his re-election bid in Ohio’s 5th Congressional District. “The people who call Ohio home represent the best of our country. It is my greatest honor to represent such hardworking Americans who are committed to our country’s success both at home and abroad,” he said in a Thursday statement.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Ballotpedia News

The role of $ in the VA House elections

Welcome to the Wednesday, November, 17, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Three of the five Virginia House races with the most fundraising resulted in partisan control changes. Redistricting roundup. Leahy, Speier announce congressional retirements. Three of the five Virginia House races with the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
State
Louisiana State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
Ballotpedia News

Democrats and Republicans deciding on candidates for Connecticut House 116 vacancy

A special election has been called for the Connecticut House of Representatives District 116 for Dec. 14. Prospective candidates will be nominated by their respective parties. Michael DiMassa (D) resigned from the state House on Oct. 25 following his arrest on Oct. 18. DiMassa first assumed office in 2016 after defeating incumbent Louis Esposito in the Democratic primary and Richard DePalma (R) in the general election.
ELECTIONS
Victorville Daily Press

Will any Republicans challenge Trump in 2024? DeSantis, Pence and the other top contenders to know

WASHINGTON – Many Republicans are spending the holidays planning for the congressional and gubernatorial elections of 2022 – especially Donald Trump and other Republicans who are thinking of running for president in 2024. The midterm elections are still more than 11 months away, but the Republican presidential race of early 2024 is well underway, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Marjorie Taylor Greene lays out demands for GOP House speaker vote if Republicans retake majority in 2022

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, on Thursday laid out demands for a GOP leader to earn her vote for House Speaker if Republicans are able to retake the majority after the 2022 elections and cast doubt on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy being elected to the position. “We know that Kevin McCarthy […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Green Party#Congressional#Libertarians#Senate#House#Independents
Idaho State Journal

The two candidates

The City of Pocatello has a runoff election Tuesday, November 30. I love that a city election doesn’t require candidates to choose a party affiliation. So often voters use that (R) or (D) next to a name to fill in the circle — or not. I like thinking that the possibility still exists for “person over party” to lead with voters’ votes.
POCATELLO, ID
Ballotpedia News

Previewing the 2022 Senate battlegrounds

Welcome to the Thursday, November 18, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. The 2022 Senate battlegrounds (so far) Signatures submitted to Loudoun County Circuit Court advancing recall of school board member Brenda Sheridan. Biden issues no pardons or commutations through Sept. 30. The 2022...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Navasota Examiner

Republican candidates file for election

Among the four candidates filing on the Republican ticket Saturday, Nov. 13 to run on the March 1 Primary ballot are incumbents, County Judge Joe Fauth, challenger for the county judge position, Joseph A. Brown and Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace, Chris Acord. Not pictured but also filing that day was incumbent County Court at Law Judge Tuck McLain.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Ballotpedia News

Utah enacts new congressional districts

Utah enacted new congressional districts on Nov. 12, 2021, after Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a map approved by the House and the Senate. The enacted map was drafted by the legislature and differed from a proposal the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission released on Nov. 5. The congressional map passed...
UTAH STATE
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

437
Followers
1K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy