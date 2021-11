Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Indiana women’s basketball’s starting five was able to put away a weaker lineup tonight well before the final buzzer sounded. Indiana’s starting lineup ended up scoring 94.4% of the Hoosiers’ 72 points on the night. Junior forward Mackenzie Holmes and senior forward Aleksa Gulbe both finished with 22 points to lead the team. Indiana’s bench, which did not fully enter the game until late in the fourth quarter to finish off what was left of Norfolk State University, scored 4 points in a combined 49 minutes.

INDIANA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO