Stellar Health has announced a partnership with North Collaborative Care (NCC) ACO, one of the largest accountable care organizations in Minnesota, focused driving adoption of VBC initiatives to improve health outcomes and lower costs. The four-year collaboration will add 170+ providers across four clinics to the Stellar platform to advance the quality of care for patients. The partnership keeps Stellar on track to hit 110,000 managed lives in Minnesota by end of year – 2.5x growth YOY in the state!

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 9 DAYS AGO