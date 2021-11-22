ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Bolenz Jewelry Holiday Parade entry deadline 5 p.m. today

Alpena News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadline to register for this year’s Bolenz Jewelry Holiday Parade is today at 5 p.m. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Starting at the Annex building parking lot at the corner of Chisholm Street and 9th...

www.thealpenanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Christmas Parade taking applications for parade entries

November 15, 2021 – This year’s Decatur Christmas Parade will be held on December 4th and will begin on Franklin and Macon Streets. The lineup will begin at 2:30 pm, with step-off happening at 4:30. The parade will move west on North Street and then head south on Main, with the parade finishing on Main and Macon Streets.
DECATUR, IL
Bloomfield Democrat

Calling for Lighted Parade entries, trees, living windows

Bloomfield Main Street is asking Davis Countians to begin preparing for Bloomfield’s Hometown Christmas Celebration on Dec. 2, 3, and 4. Entries for Rudolph’s Jolly Holiday Lighted Christmas Parade are due by Monday, Nov. 29. Registration forms can be turned in at the Bloomfield Main Street office or Lynch Realty. Registration forms may be picked up at Blackboard Printing or Lynch Realty.
BLOOMFIELD, IA
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Parade entries sought for Deck the Falls

The 26th Annual Cannon Falls’ Deck the Falls parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 27, at 5 p.m. The city police will be leading the parade, with lighted firetrucks and ambulances following. Father Christmas will be walking along with volunteers passing out candy canes and lighted trinkets. The Cannon Falls...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry
The Easley Progress

Area Holiday Parades & Events

• Easley — Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. in downtown Easley. • Pickens — Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at 7 p.m. in downtown Pickens. • Six Mile — Saturday, Dec. 11 10 a.m. (Line up along Main Street between GBS Lumber and the Post Office.) • Dacusville — To...
PICKENS, SC
Advance Titan

Downtown holds Holiday Parade

The Christmas spirit is in the air as Oshkosh prepares for its annual Holiday Parade tonight after having to cancel the festivities in 2020 due to the pandemic. While the Holiday Parade had been organized by the Chamber of Commerce for more than 30 years, this will be the Downtown Oshkosh Business Improvement District’s fourth year of being in charge of the parade, said BID Manager Jessica Meidl.
OSHKOSH, WI
the828.com

Asheville Holiday Parade

The Asheville Holiday Parade, presented by Bojangles, rolls, dances and marches through downtown Asheville on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. The 2021 Parade will be held on Saturday, November 20 beginning at 11am. The parade features more than 100 entries including marching bands, dance and cheer squads, youth sports, nonprofits and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
southjerseyobserver.com

2021 Somers Point Christmas Parade Dec. 3 at 6:00 p.m.

On Friday, December 3, the City of Somers Point will host the annual Christmas Parade, starting at 6:00 p.m. The parade begins at Dawes Avenue and continues along Shore Road to City Hall, 1 W. New Jersey Ave. Somers Point Volunteer Fire Companies 1 & 2 will escort Santa Claus...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
freedom929.com

OLNEY CHRISTMAS PARADE / ENTRY DEADLINE NEXT MONDAY (11/22/21)

(OLNEY) Plans are underway for the annual Olney Chrismas Parade, being organized this year by the Interact Club at Richland County High School. Scheduled for Saturday evening, November 27th, starting at 6:30, parade entries are now being accepted, but the entry deadline is next Monday, November 22nd. Prizes and plaques will be awarded to the best judged entries, including the Mayor’s Award, the Queen’s Award, and awards for the Best Business, the Best Use of Lights, the Best Musical, the Most Inspirational, and the Children’s Choice. There’s no fee to enter. The judging will take place from 5:00 to 5:30. Entry forms are available by calling the Richland County High School Interact Club, at 618-302-7989.
OLNEY, IL
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Mattoon lighted parade growing, entries still being taken

MATTOON — Entries for the 2021 Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas lighted parade have nearly doubled from last year and entries are still being taken for this Dec. 3 event, which now serves as Mattoon's sole Christmas parade. "We have 31 entries signed up, which is the highest number so far,"...
MATTOON, IL
Post-Star

The Holiday Parade marches again

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The sidewalks were lined with empty lawn chairs and warm blankets to hold the spots of eager parade-goers Sunday morning, hours before the 1 p.m. start time. The South Glens Falls Fire Company Holiday Parade returned to Route 9 on Sunday. The event was warmly welcomed...
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
kchi.com

Chillicothe Holiday Parade This Saturday

The Chillicothe Holiday Parade is this Saturday. Chamber of Commerce Director Crystal Narr says the parade will start at 10:00 am on Washington Street. Narr says they expect a good parade line-up. Those unable to make it to the parade can view it on the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce Facebook...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Mesquite Local News

Parade of Lights Food Drive Event & Entry Application Info.

Gather the entire family and come join the fun and entertainment on Thursday, December 2, 2021 and be a part of the excitement of the Annual Salvation Army and Virgin Valley Community Food Bank Parade of lights canned food drive; all entries need to be lighted. Thursday, Evening get your...
MESQUITE, NV
Fox11online.com

Kewaunee celebrates the holidays with parade

KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- Kewaunee got into the holiday spirit Friday by hosting their Holiday Parade of Lights. The parade was hosted downtown and featured festive floats. The event kicks off their annual Christkindlemarkt, which has a craft market, food and even a special guest from the North Pole.
KEWAUNEE, WI
bgindependentmedia.org

Chamber announces winning parade entries

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Parade Project Team and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation are excited to announce the winners of the 2021 Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade. The theme this year was “Elves on Main and our esteemed panel of judges consisted of Francis Scruci –. Superintendent of BG City Schools, Kelli Kling-Director of Wood County Museum and Dusty Pendleton, Owner of Retro Detailing.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Tullahoma News

Deadlines approach for Christmas parade registration

The clock is ticking, and time is running out to register floats for this year’s Christmas parade, chamber officials announced. Those wishing to march down Jackson Street next Friday, Dec. 3, as part of the 65th annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade, sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive, have until 4 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 26, to do so.
TULLAHOMA, TN
WOOD

PHOTOS: Kalamazoo Holiday Parade

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 participated in the 2021 Kalamazoo Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 20. The parade started at 11 a.m. Storm Team 8 was surround by a fireplace set on the WOOD TV8 float. Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca and Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Bill Steffen were reading holiday classics and singing holiday tunes over the microphone.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy