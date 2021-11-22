Bolenz Jewelry Holiday Parade entry deadline 5 p.m. today

(OLNEY) Plans are underway for the annual Olney Chrismas Parade, being organized this year by the Interact Club at Richland County High School. Scheduled for Saturday evening, November 27th, starting at 6:30, parade entries are now being accepted, but the entry deadline is next Monday, November 22nd. Prizes and plaques will be awarded to the best judged entries, including the Mayor’s Award, the Queen’s Award, and awards for the Best Business, the Best Use of Lights, the Best Musical, the Most Inspirational, and the Children’s Choice. There’s no fee to enter. The judging will take place from 5:00 to 5:30. Entry forms are available by calling the Richland County High School Interact Club, at 618-302-7989.

