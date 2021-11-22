10 Pieces We're Copping in the SSENSE Winter Sale

For a long time, it seemed as though many folks busted out fine jewellery exclusively for fancy occasions or special nights out. But what's the fun of only wearing pretty things sporadically? Everyday jewellery, on the other hand, instantly elevates whatever you're wearing and its so easy. Personally speaking, as a jewellery advocate, it's a damn joy to live in an era where piling on gold and silver has become as casual as putting on a T-shirt and jeans. Now, the question is: Where do you find reasonably priced, high-quality pieces that are worthy of daily wear? While there are plenty of flashy brands on the market, the one that recently caught our eyes is UK-based sustainable jewellery line Monica Vinader, which makes a wide assortment of rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings perfect for layering and stacking. Monica Vinader, it should be noted, is also a low-key fave of stylish celebs like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and others.

