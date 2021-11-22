Beatles, Rolling Stones, Go-Go’s And ELO Lead Notable Illustrated Music Books Of 2021

From the moment their songs crossed paths on the music charts and their planes touched down on US soil and launched the British Invasion, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones kicked off a battle between music fans that’s been raging ever since. Whether one is Team Lennon-McCartney or diehard Glimmer Twins fanatics, one thing everyone can agree on is that the sounds and images created by these rock and roll legends forever altered the path of music history - inspiring artists from The Beach Boys and Black Sabbath to Aerosmith and The Hives.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO