Colts HC Frank Reich said the team trusts QB Carson Wentz to do the right thing when he goes off-script. “You’ve got to put some parameters, some guidelines on him, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to trust the player and his instincts,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson. “It doesn’t mean you can’t coach him, it doesn’t mean you can’t tell him what you like and what you don’t like, but he still has to feel like you believe in him.”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO