In the aftermath of Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, C.J. Stroud confirmed what had been rumored in the hours leading up to Saturday’s game: He was sick. “I don’t know what type of sickness I have but I’ve been sick all week. I’ve been just trying to get right, trying to get my voice back,” Stroud said after the game. “Sometimes you gotta play sick.”

OHIO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO