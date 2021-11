Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, GA) senior safety/wide receiver Will Hardy was one of a handful of University of Virginia football class of 2022 commitments on Grounds last Saturday to see the Hoos host then-No. 7 Notre Dame. Since making his commitment to UVA this past April, Hardy has been courted by other schools including North Carolina, which offered a scholarship in August. Following his latest trek to Charlottesville, where does the Peach State standout stand in terms of his recruitment?

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO