The Kansas City Chiefs have made a late-week practice squad protection, using one of their four allotted protections. According to the NFL’s official personnel notice, the Chiefs have protected WR Daurice Fountain on the practice squad. This decision comes following the news that WR Marcus Kemp had been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Connecting the dots, this could signal that the coaching staff intends to elevate Fountain to the 53-man roster via standard elevation ahead of the Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys..

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO