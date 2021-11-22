5 players Broncos should re-sign after Tim Patrick

After giving wide receiver Tim Patrick a three-year contract extension last weekend, the Denver Broncos should now turn their attention toward re-signing these five other players in the coming months.

5. OLB Malik Reed

With Bradley Chubb and Von Miller often injured (and Miller now no longer with the team), Reed has emerged as a key edge rusher for Denver. He’ll be a restricted free agent in 2022, so it won’t be hard for the Broncos to keep him at least through next season.

4. DL DeShawn Williams

Another upcoming restricted free agent, Williams has spent time with four NFL teams (including three different stints with the Broncos), and he spent time in the CFL as well. Williams emerged as a starter last season and he’s a strong candidate to be re-signed in 2022.

3. OT Calvin Anderson

Anderson, who is also scheduled to become a restricted free agent in the spring, has started the last two games in the place of an injured Bobby Massie. Anderson has performed well and he might even be in contention to win the right tackle job down the road.

2. LB Kenny Young

Denver got a steal when they traded a sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Young and a seventh-round pick. Young has been an excellent fit in Vic Fangio’s defense, and the Broncos should give him an extension before he’s scheduled to become a free agent in 2022.

1. WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton should be the Broncos’ top priority after giving Patrick an extension. Sutton hasn’t been as involved on offense lately as he was during his Pro Bowl season in 2019, but that’s probably more a reflection of the play calling and quarterback play than a discredit to Sutton himself. Sutton could return to Pro Bowl form if the Broncos add a franchise quarterback in 2022.

Best of the rest

Denver should re-sign at least one of Alexander Johnson or Josey Jewell to shore up the inside linebacker position. The Broncos should also considering bringing back OLB Stephen Weatherly, CB Michael Ford, TE Eric Saubert and QB Teddy Bridgewater to add depth at their respective positions.