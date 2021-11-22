ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC Wimbledon to check on Cheye Alexander and Henry Lawrence before Crewe clash

 6 days ago
AFC Wimbledon will check on Cheye Alexander and Henry Lawrence ahead of their home game against Crewe.

Alexander and Lawrence were both absent on Saturday as the Dons slipped to a late defeat at Portsmouth.

Alexander was nursing the injury that forced him off during the loss at Sutton while Lawrence, back from England under-20 duty, was ill.

George Marsh is fit again after recovering from a broken bone in his foot, with the midfielder making his return as a late substitute at Fratton Park.

Bottom-of-the-table Crewe will be without suspended defender Luke Offord.

The 22-year-old received his fifth yellow card of the season in the home win against Gillingham on Saturday and he must serve a one-match ban.

Scott Robertson will serve the second game of his retrospective three-match suspension for violent conduct.

Travis Johnson, Kayne Ramsay, J’Neil Bennett, Donervon Daniels and Callum Ainley are all on the comeback trail following injury absences.

RELATED PEOPLE
