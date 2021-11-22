ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LBL to offer permits to cut Christmas trees

By Adam May
Cover picture for the articlePermits will be available online from Friday of this week until Christmas Eve to cut down a cedar Christmas tree in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. A permit entitles a family to cut one cedar tree...

