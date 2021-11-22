Grains higher, livestock mixed.

The rally that cash cattle market has been able to secure is one that’s been long overdue as the market reaches prices that haven’t been seen since 2017. It was a powerful day for the cattle markets as feeder cattle futures closed upward of $2.00 higher and feedlots once again pushed the cash cattle market higher. Pork cutouts jumped sharply higher and the lean hog contracts for 2022 closed higher even with China absent from the day’s export report.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO