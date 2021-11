WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Phase one of the Quail Creek Drainage Improvement Project is set to begin now that the Wichita Falls City Council has approved the motion. This is part of the overall drainage master plan from 2011. Until now, they have been running into complications outside of the city’s control that have not allowed them to start, but they now believe that they have a handle on the project so they’re not expecting anymore problems.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO