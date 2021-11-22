ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Injured LSU cornerback Eli Ricks will enter NCAA transfer portal: report

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kTf55_0d3xBMhu00

LSU football still has one game left to play, but the losses continue to pile up.

Injured cornerback Eli Ricks Jr. is the latest, with the highly touted sophomore planning to enter the NCAA Transfer portal, according to a report from Rivals .

With Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron set to be jettisoned after the final game of the 2021 season, it's likely not the last transfer by a big name out of the program. LSU has been operating without several key players this season due to injury, and it's likely to lose another star cornerback to the draft in Derek Stingley Jr., who is projected by many to be a top-10 selection.

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has also decided to transfer. He was unable to get on the field this season due to an injury suffered before he could participate in a battle with Max Johnson for the starting job.

For Ricks, it'll be a chance to finish out a college career that began with significant promise, but in a new location. Orgeron touted the duo of Ricks and Stingley as the top cornerback duo in the nation heading into the season, but the pair rarely saw the field together. Ricks pulled down four interceptions in his freshman season, another year that saw Stingley miss significant time due to injury. He registered 11 tackles, a pass defensed and an interception in the 2021 season while appearing in six games. He initially attempted to play through a shoulder injury, but ultimately opted to shut it down following a loss to Kentucky.

The Tigers have one game remaining, a home matchup against Texas A&M. A victory would get the Tigers bowl eligible and mean one more game for this beleaguered Tigers group. It's been a combination of Cordale Flott, Jay Ward, Dwight McGlothern and others gamely filling the absence of Ricks and Stingley on the outsides. That group has been impressive, keeping the Tigers in tight losses to Alabama and Arkansas in back-to-back weeks before a win over UL Monroe this past Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
92.9 WTUG

Former Bama Coach Goes Ballistic on the Bus After a Loss

No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Reveals What He’s Doing After Leaving LSU

Ed Orgeron has unveiled his plan moving forward now that he’s done as the coach of LSU. The Tigers sent him out with a bang on Saturday night as quarterback Max Johnson hit receiver Jaray Jenkins for the game-winning score with 20 seconds left. Johnson finished with 306 yards and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Brennan
Person
Derek Stingley Jr.
Person
Jay Ward
Person
Ed Orgeron
On3.com

Ohio State coach on hot seat after Michigan loss

Saturday’s rendition of The Game between Michigan and Ohio State featured a physical Wolverines team and a snowstorm, a combination that proved lethal for the Buckeyes and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. Ohio State entered the game heavily favored against Michigan, but what ensued was a dominant performance by the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Field Level Media

USC lures Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley, the accomplished head coach at the University of Oklahoma, is leaving the Sooners to become the next head coach at Southern California, per multiple media reports. Riley informed his staff Sunday. Riley, 38, excelled as an assistant coach at Texas Tech and East Carolina before being hired as...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Lsu#Ncaa Transfer#Tigers#Texas A M
On3.com

Controversial no-call comes early in Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl is never without controversy. In Saturday afternoon’s annual game between Alabama and Auburn, Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary was not flagged for pass interference while defending Alabama wideout Jameson Williams. McCreary wrapped his arm around Williams and dragged him to the ground as they ran down the sideline.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To USC Hiring Lincoln Riley

Shocking news broke in the college football world on Sunday afternoon that Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley would leave the Sooners and head out west to take over at USC. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the news that Riley would become the Trojans new head coach less than 24 hours after the 38-year-old firmly denied any connection between him and the LSU vacancy. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports confirmed Thamel’s report shortly after.
COLLEGE SPORTS
pistolsfiringblog.com

Lincoln officially leaving for LSU

(post withdrawn by author, will be automatically deleted in 24 hours unless flagged) The tweet might not be real, but the smoke is. Folks on the sooner scoop board are beginning to worry. 4 Likes. TheButcher November 27, 2021, 3:15am #10. I was like wait what ?!?!?!. No way he’d...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
The Spun

Look: Photo Of This Florida Fan Is Going Viral

They say that a picture’s worth a thousand words. But one picture of a Florida Gators fan at today’s Florida-Florida State game almost perfectly summarizes the entire fanbase. During ESPN’s broadcast of the game, cameras panned to one frustrated-looking fan at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. It was hard to take...
FLORIDA STATE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy